Albert “Bud” Zappa, 90, of Laramie, passed away July 5, 2019.
Albert Anthony was born March 27, 1929 in Cumberland, Wisconsin to Louis and Lucy (Ricci) Zappa. He was drafted into the Army in 1951 and served in Germany during the Korean Conflict.
Bud married Phyllis Whiting on June 19, 1954 in Cumberland. There they farmed, worked at Stokely-Van Camp, 3M, raised four children and cared for many foster children. They bought the Comstock Bar in 1972, where they remained until they gathered the family and moved to Laramie in 1979. Here Bud most notably worked several years at Cathedral Home for Children and was involved in the launch and growth of the home’s equine program, becoming a mentor to many aspiring cowgirls and cowboys. After that he worked several odd jobs and then cared for “Phyl” until her death in 2016.
Bud is survived by his children Sue, Rick, Gary (Darcy) and Cindy (Gene Olson); grandchildren Josh (Dayna), Sara, Scott (Kelsey), Dustin; great-grandchildren Charli, Tyler, Casey, Camryn, Tristan and Jaelynn. He is also survived by sisters Lucille and Elaine and brother Clarence (MaryAnn), many well-loved nieces and nephews, and special close in-laws and friends.
Bud was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, three angel babies, his parents, sisters Agnes, Rose, Minnie, Anna; brothers Jim, Mike, Louis Jr. and Fred.
Rosary will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church. Funeral Liturgy will follow at 3:00 p.m. with the Reverend Fr. James Schumacher as celebrant. Inurnment for Bud and Phyl will be held later in Cumberland, Wisconsin.
Memorial contributions may be made in Albert Zappa’s name to a horse program of your choice. Bud’s favorites were Cathedral Home for Children and the ARK Regional Services Equestrian Center.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. To send condolences or to sign the online guest book go to www.montgomerystryker.com.
Commented