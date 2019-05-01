On April 27, 2019 Agnes L. Storer, 78, of Cheyenne left to be with her Heavenly Father.
She was born January 30, 1941 in Laramie, WY to Walter and Dorothy Johnson. She married Roy Storer on November 19, 1973 in Cheyenne. She was a server at Shari’s Restaurant and also had been a hairdresser. She was a member of the Baptist Church, Cheyenne Bowling Association and Moose Lodge.
She is survived by her children, Richard Ward, of Loveland, CO, Doug (Trudy) Ward of Cheyenne, Lisa (Jim) Rozar of Cheyenne and T.J. (Beth) Storer of Cheyenne; grandchildren, Zack Ward, Tessa Ward, Sarah Hudson, Rachel Warren, James Rozar, Justice Rozar, Teya Storer and Gavin Storer; great-grandchild, Savannah Roberts; siblings, Robert Johnson of Laramie, Elvina Farnham of Laramie and Glenn Johnson of Loveland.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Storer and siblings, Vera Weiberg, Walter Johnson, Jr., Orville Johnson and Grant Johnson.
Those who wish may contribute to Cheyenne Botanical Gardens.
Memory Services will be Monday 11:00 a.m. in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow in the Schrader Reception Center. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
