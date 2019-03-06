A funeral liturgy for Adelina B. “Lena” (Lopez) Martinez, 96 will be held at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church in Guernsey, Wyoming with Father Andrew Duncan as the Celebrant. The Vigil for the deceased will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church. Inurnment will be held in the Hartville Cemetery near Hartville, Wyoming. A funeral meal honoring Lena will be provided by the family and church after graveside services are completed.
Lena Martinez of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Granite Rehabilitation Care Center where she had been a resident since July, 2010.
Lena was born January 11, 1923, in Belen, New Mexico the daughter of Rosalio and Maria (Biaza) Lopez. Pete V. Martinez married Lena Lopez in Mitchell, Nebraska on August 3, 1942, before he left to serve in the United States Army during World War II. Upon his return, they began their life together. Their 52+-year marriage was filled with family, vacations, and fishing trips.
Lena will be missed by her sisters, Susan Lara, Tillie Acevedo, and Kathy Guzman; children, Ray (Jeanie) Martinez of Cheyenne, Gregory Martinez of Laramie, Wyoming; Olivia (Sam) Martinez of Cheyenne; Peter R. (Mary) Martinez of Gillette, Wyoming; and Marty (Debbie) Martinez of Laramie; several grandchildren; great grandchildren; and great-great grandchildren.
Lena was preceded in death by her parents; husband; Lopez siblings, Robert, Eddie, Sam, Jimmie, Joe, Steve, and Ben; grandson, Julian Martinez; and daughter-in-law, Valerie Martinez.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Platte Chapel of Wheatland are in charge of the arrangements.
