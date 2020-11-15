Relative Theatrics virtual play LONELINESS WAS A PANDEMIC by Olivia Haller is available for on-demand streaming November 6-22. For more information and tickets go to www.relativetheatrics.com. Supported in part by Wyoming Arts Council and National Endowment for the Arts.
TUESDAY
"Progressive Voter Alliance forum meeting will meet via zoom on Tuesday, November 17th, 7 pm. Featured speakers from Interfaith and the Laramie Human Rights Network will kick off--then we will open it up to anyone who wants to speak for 2 minutes about any topic. Expect updates from: Pilot Hill, Rec Center, Bike Network, Gryphon Theater, and more. To attend, email erdelyi@wyomail.com and request the zoom link. Join us!"
WEDNESDAY
LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA: Wednesday at 1:30 pm, outdoors in LARAMIE PLAINSMAN PARK, 15th & Reynolds. Meet at the south end of the Stadium. See www.laramietaichiandtea.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.