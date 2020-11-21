Relative Theatrics virtual play “Loneliness Was A Pandemic” by Olivia Haller is available for streaming Nov. 6-22. For more information and tickets go to www.relativetheatrics.com. The play is supported in part by the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.
TUESDAY
The Laramie Rivers Conservation District regular meeting of the board of supervisors is noon on Tuesday, Nov. 24. Due to COVID-19 precautions, all meetings are virtual. The public can attend the virtual meetings by emailing laura.mcginley@lrcd.net.
