Help supportWreaths Across America began in 1992 when Maine wreath maker Morrill Worcester was left with a surplus of wreaths during the holidays. Mr. Worcester arranged for the wreaths to be placed at Arlington National Cemetery. This effort grew into the non-profit organization Wreaths Across America who, along with their local fundraising partners, sponsored more than 2 million wreaths in 2019 placed at locations around the world.
Once again this year, the Jacques Laramie Chapter of the Daughters of American Revolution and the Laramie Valley Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol have joined together to raise money to place wreaths on Veteran graves at Laramie’s Greenhill cemetery. In 2019, thanks to the generosity of many local individuals, businesses, and organizations, we placed more than 800 wreaths. Wreaths are $15 each, but we realize this year that Covid-19 has impacted many in our community, so we have organized a gofundme page, where you can search for WAA-Greenhill, and be directed to our page. We are asking Laramie residents to donate $1 per family member to help us purchase wreaths. You can also order wreaths online at wreathsacrossamerica.org, selecting Greenhill cemetery and the fundraising organization you wish to support. The deadline for ordering wreath is November 30, and Wreaths Across America Day is December 19, when volunteers will gather together at 11 am at Greenhill to lay the wreaths. For more information on purchasing wreaths or volunteering to place them, email waa-greenhill@charter.net.
Bill and Katie Morgan
Laramie
VeganismNetflix’s explosive new documentary, “My Octopus Teacher” chronicles a complex relationship between a man and the world’s most bizarre animal — an octopus. It further testifies to our highly conflicted relationship with non-human animals and the natural world.
Most of us treasure our “pets” — dogs, cats, horses. Our allegiance to them transcends that to our own species. If our dog and a Congolese child were competing for scarce funds for life-saving surgery, we know who would live.
Yet we torment, kill, and consume other animals that are similar in appearance, intelligence, and ability to suffer. Then, we bristle at East Asians who do the same to animals we consider pets.
We pride ourselves on being intelligent, rational beings. We have gone to the moon, unraveled and modified genetic codes, and found cures for deadly diseases. Yet we still have not figured out our relationship with non-human animals and the natural world.
Some of us have. Vegans profess compassion and respect for all sentient beings. Veganism requires no special courses or certifications. Every one of us can become one on our next trip to our supermarket.
Lider Bonatello
Laramie
Gun rightsSomething that has always bothered me is why so many politicians seem to distrust the citizens with firearms. Many have also made demands to eliminate, defund, or cut back on our police. Their whole argument has been for decades that you do not need a firearm for defense because you can dial 911. So with no police and no efficient way to defend one’s self and family what are everyday citizens to do? Silence ... I guess “they” will tell us at some later date.
The media controls the debate by limiting the debate to “gun violence” but what about those who are attacked or murdered by other means? In the 80s and 90s Biden was at the forefront of gun control, but he does not speak of it while running for president. Wyomingites have become complacent believing that no one in their right mind would support gun control but here we are with Republican candidates for gun control. Is there a need for this? In 2011 Wyoming passed the right to carry without a permit and all the death, shootings, and wild-west stories never materialized.
I believe most of this is because our “authorities” have become arrogant and drunk on power. Do as we say and not as we do. We frequently see pro-mask politicians, celebrities, and journalists not wearing masks when off camera. In Laramie we are told that we must follow codes of conduct that “they” deem not to follow or selectively enforce on those “they” don’t agree with.
Derek Mancinho
Laramie
COVID-19On Oct. 23, 2020, Albany County ranked in the top 6% of all counties in the U.S. for our surging count of daily new COVID-19 cases of 71.6/100,000 (7-day rolling average).
According to every reputable public health expert I know, we are deep into the territory of uncontrolled community spread, requiring the use of stay-at-home orders and/or advisories to mitigate the disease. The Harvard Global Health Institute established that tipping point at >25 daily cases per 100,000. We are now at almost three times that number.
I appreciate the efforts of the University at expanding testing, quarantining students, and requiring masks on campus. Obviously, it is not enough.
I am frustrated at the inability of county officials to take the step that was just taken in Laramie County, in requesting permission from the state to enact a mask mandate. Laramie County, who today has 36.7 fewer new cases per day per 100,000 than Albany County.
I am frustrated at the majority of members of the City Council who declined to move forward on any number of ideas related to suppressing COVID-19 in town.
I won’t bore you with all the ways that this surge and this inaction has impacted my family and me — it’s the same story being told across the country.
The reality is, this is really simple.
These steps would go a long way to Albany County returning to some semblance of normal in 4-6 weeks. Possibly before Thanksgiving.
• Testing, tracing, and supported isolation across the county
• Mandatory masks in all indoor public spaces
• Widespread, free or affordable COVID testing for all residents (similar to the U-WY program)
• A strict cap on the number of people allowed in bars
• UW goes on pause per the original plan and returns in late January
I get it. We are in Wyoming. People don’t want their rights trampled on. But what about my right to move about my community, to conduct my business, to not get sick?
It did not have to be this way. It does not have to be this way
Deb Kleinman
Laramie
For our childrenIsn’t it amazing that we can restore our planet’s natural biodiversity. Nature’s abundance can be restored for our children. The sacrifices are great. The sacrifice of convenience is the greatest, but it can be done. We can enter a new era. The era of renewable energy.
The big sacrifices:
Stop careless deforestation — we need our forests for rain and cooling.
Stop using exclusive fossil fuel — fossil fuels warm the planet and oceans.
Stop using pesticides and herbicides — These poisons kill our pollinators.
By developing and utilizing sun, wind and water power, we can create new jobs for working men and women, and we can renew the rich biodiversity of our planet. Just imagine the wonderful communities our young people can build.
I’ve been out of a car since July 2020. I’m retired, so it’s easier for me than for those with families to support and take care of. With COVID-19, public transportation is not available for groups of commuters. I rely on others to take me to the grocery, or I pay expensive delivery fees for groceries. Even with that, it is hard. It’s a challenge to lose the convenience of instant transportation.
But when I look at little babies in strollers and little toddlers enjoying life, I have to say, it’s worth the sacrifice. It’s up to us to save our little ones. And now I close, braced for the hecklers.
Thank you for reading.
Susan West
Cheyenne
COVID conspiracy?In Mountain West states like Utah and several others, government, business, and media seem to have entered into a conspiracy of silence about the real human devastation of the virus. These agencies have not led out like elsewhere in memorializing the lives of specific individuals who have suffered and died. These untimely deaths deprive citizens and their relatives of years of crucial family experience.
Public personalities hang their hat on privacy to justify the silence. But all our leaders need to do is ask affected families for permission to publish brief biographies of these amazing lives now gone. If they did this, they would soon see how much better their neighbors would behave.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah
It’s private propertyI would like to thank the parents who drop their children off on 30th Street and allow them to sled on private property. Not only do you not seek to ask permission of the property owner, but your children destroy both plants and trees. How inconsiderate. Please find some public property to do your sledding and leave private property alone.
Rick Melone
Laramie
Shut down nowIf we want to get serious about addressing COVID-19, we need to shut down the state now. We need to force everyone to stay home from now until a vaccine is ready, and then we must require everyone who survives the lockdown to take the vaccine before they are allowed to leave their homes for any reason (W.S. 35-4-113©).
Of course, we must grant special exemptions to elected officials and government workers, as they are too important to remain stuck at home for the indefinite future when we need their continued leadership during this crisis. Everyone else must be required to remain home, not allowed to leave for work, church, recreation, or any reason whatsoever — as this is the only way we can be certain to eliminate the COVID-19 virus entirely from our population.
I attempted to contact our county and state health officers (Hartman and Harrist) about their ultimate goal in this COVID-19 battle, but they did not respond to my query. Unfortunately, a mask mandate does not go far enough. No, we MUST shut down our entire state — all travel, commerce, activity must cease until a vaccine is created that will prove 100% effective in inoculating the population against this vicious and deadly disease.
As I write this, 87 people have died in our state from this terrible ailment, a terrifying 0.015% of the state population according to the official state numbers. A full 0.79% of our state’s population is currently carrying this virus and recklessly infecting their neighbors. This is far too many for our continued survival.
I call on Governor Gordon, Drs. Harrist and Hartman, and everyone in a position to enact these necessary actions — Shut down Wyoming now before any more people die from this dangerously virulent and life destroying plague. If we allow people freely to leave their homes without severe punishment, then further deaths are on your hands. Responsible citizens who care about their neighbors’ lives will support such actions as vital to our survival. If we are to survive this devastation, we have no choice but to shutdown indefinitely.
James Johnson
Laramie
Apology is owedMr. Bill Sniffin’s columns often appear in the Boomerang. Mostly, they are his musings about traveling in his RV or talking about his grandchildren. On occasion they are charming. His book on Wyoming has nice images.
In his latest column he gave us his opinion about this election. He crossed the line from sharing innocuous reflections to spewing hateful divisive speech. He mentions that someone called his wife to lobby on behalf of a candidate: someone with a “distinctly non-Wyoming accent.”
Mr. Sniffin implies something nefarious and assumes: 1) there is a distinct Wyoming accent, and 2) that having an accent of any kind disqualifies you from the democratic process. Maybe Mr. Sniffin should step out of his RV on occasion to find out the multiplicity of accents, traditions, and ethnicities that can be found in this great state.
After the COVID-19 nightmare is over, maybe he should take a short drive to Ft. Washakie, visit NOLS, UW, or any of the bars in Rawlins or Rock River. He will be surprised at the diversity that you can find in this state. He owes Wyoming citizens (with and without distinctive accents) an apology for the pernicious provincial narcissism of his comment.
Carlos Martinez del Rio
Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.