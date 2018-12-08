CHEYENNE – A 78-year-old Cheyenne man was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree murder. Charles S. Richmond of 3338 Belaire Ave. was taken into custody after police were called to his home around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday for a report of shots fired, according to a booking report and information from Cheyenne Police Department spokesman Officer Kevin Malatesta. When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground and a woman screaming for help, saying the man on the ground had been shot, the preliminary police report states. A second officer then arrived and secured the front door. Richmond approached him and said, “I’m sorry,” according to the police report. Richmond was then ordered to the ground, handcuffed and taken into custody around 4 p.m. Malatesta said police believe Richmond shot the man after an “altercation.” Both of the men lived in the same house. Police interviewed “multiple” people who were in the home at the time, Malatesta said, and the case is still under investigation.
Anyone with more information about the incident should call Detective Baca at 307-633-6617 or email abaca@cheyennepd.org.
Formal charges had not yet been filed in the case by Thursday morning, but Laramie County District Attorney Jeremiah Sandburg said he hoped to have charges filed by noon today.
