CHEYENNE –Wyoming’s 30,000 low-income food assistance recipients are guaranteed benefits through January, despite the federal government shutdown. But the department overseeing the program is exploring what an extended shutdown would mean for those in need.
The partial federal government shutdown is headed into its second week, with lawmakers at an impasse over billions in funding for a southern border wall. The closure is expected to continue into 2019.
Although the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is funded through January – and child nutrition programs into February – U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue suggested states may need to rely on local resources if lawmakers can’t approve a spending bill by that time.
“There may be a lapse in funding for the federal government, but that will not relieve USDA of its responsibilities for safeguarding life and property through the critical services we provide,” he said in a prepared statement.
In addition, employees in the office overseeing federal food stamps have been cut to just 5 percent, but this hasn’t affected the state’s employees yet, and all local field offices remain open and fully staffed.
“SNAP benefits are 100 percent federally funded,” said Roxanne O’Connor, Wyoming Department of Family Services support services administrator. “Our administrative costs, which are also funded through January, are 50 percent federally funded and 50 percent though general funds.”
Wyoming received roughly $42 million in federal SNAP payments this year.
O’Connor said the department isn’t sure what the immediate impact would be if the shutdown continued into February. But she said the decision would be made at a legislative level. Federal partners and Wyoming lawmakers would likely decide who would be furloughed, if it came to that.
“It would depend on what programs they’re going to fund and which ones they wouldn’t,” she said. “There are so many variables, and we’re really just focused on the short term right now.”
The department is looking into temporary funding alternatives, though, including whether the state could augment the program with general funds.
“There are a variety of different factors that would come into play there,” O’Connor said. “One is if the program is allowed to receive support from the state. It would also be a gubernatorial decision, but we’re doing our research to see if that would be an option.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.