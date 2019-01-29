CHEYENNE – Wyoming’s Legislature may once again study if the state should expand its Medicaid coverage.
This time, the study comes with a $260,000 price tag.
Senate File 146, sponsored by Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, passed Monday in the Senate Labor, Health and Social Services Committee. It would use $150,000 to bankroll the study, and another $110,000 for a full-time employee to help with the increased workload at the Wyoming Department of Insurance.
The Legislature conducted a similar study in 2011.
The proposed new study would examine who in Wyoming would benefit from Medicaid expansion, the impact it’s had in other states and if expanding the program would cause unforeseen issues with other government assistance programs.
The study would look at the cost of expanding coverage in Wyoming at the current 90 percent federal funding level, and what the cost would increase to if the federal government changed funding to a 50-50 match.
Scott said during the Monday committee hearing that much of the work requested in his bill had been done during the interim. SF 146 would just create a complete picture, bringing in Wyoming’s 2011 study on expansion, other states’ experiences and what, if anything, has changed with the transition from the Obama administration to the Trump administration.
“As opposed as I am to studies, my gut’s telling me this will probably come in under budget,” said Sen. Fred Baldwin, R-Kemmerer, who voted for the bill. “So much of this information is out there. It’s just a matter of putting it back together.”
The bill would require the study to be finished by Nov. 15. Scott said the short timeline was to ensure information was available for lawmakers heading into the 2020 budget session and any outside group that might look at putting Medicaid expansion on the 2020 ballot.
Voters in Nebraska, Idaho and Utah recently approved ballot measures to expand the state’s Medicaid coverage.
“We’ve had a legislative proposal (to expand Medicaid) in every session,” Scott said. “The way our initiative laws are structured, that’s when an initiative (would be filed). We want them to have the information, too. So you need to do it rapidly.”
Wyoming is one of 14 states that hasn’t accepted federal dollars to expand its Medicaid coverage as part of the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare. Currently, states that chose to expand Medicaid coverage to people between the ages 18 and 65 with incomes up to 133 percent of the poverty level, regardless of their family or health status, get a 90-10 match from the federal government.
