CHEYENNE — The Trump administration proposed rollbacks on federal wetland protections Tuesday, a move some say will help Wyoming farmers, developers and miners do business.
The new rule would replace the Obama administration’s 2015 “Waters of the United States” action, which expanded federal pollution protections to smaller bodies of water, including rivers, streams and other tributaries possibly not covered by the legally ambiguous Clean Water Act of 1972.
Groundwater, artificial lakes, stormwater features, ditches, isolated wetlands and ephemeral streams would be exempt under the new proposed rules. Traditional waterways, such as lakes, will remain federally regulated.
Although environmental advocates favored WOTUS, others said it put unnecessary burden on farmers and developers working near federally protected waterways.
WOTUS is only active in 22 states, and Wyoming is one of dozens fighting the rule in court. When President Trump signed an executive order last year directing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to revise the rule, he used a Wyoming rancher as his example.
“In one case in Wyoming, a rancher was fined $37,000 a day by the EPA for digging a small watering hole for his cattle. His land,” Trump said during the signing. “These abuses were, and are, why such incredible opposition to this rule from the hundreds of organizations took place in all 50 states.”
Under the Trump administration’s proposed rule, protections would remain for major waterways. But Acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said the administration wants to clarify definitions for property owners. He did not say what percentage of nationwide waterways may lose protections, though.
The state’s congressional delegation, alongside the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation, applauded the move, arguing it would clarify things for home builders, farmers, and oil and gas drillers.
“The old WOTUS rule put Washington in control of ponds, puddles and prairie potholes,” said Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo. “The regulation was so confusing that property owners and businesses could not determine when permits were needed. ... This overreach put unfair restrictions on how farmers, ranchers and landowners could use their property.”
Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., said the original rule was executive overreach.
“The Obama-era Waters of the United States rule gave the Environmental Protection Agency power to regulate bodies of waters it should have never had control over,” he said.
Environmental advocates say the rule change could put America’s drinking water at risk, and contribute to growing waterway pollution across the country. WOTUS, also known as the Clean Water Rule, was established to secure the drinking water of millions of Americans, especially those living in low-income communities.
Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation President Todd Fornstrom said his organization supports clean water, but wants the state of have more jurisdiction over Wyoming wetlands.
“No one is crazy enough to say no to clean water, but these rules will clarify what is and isn’t federal water,” he said. “One size does not fit all. What works in the Chesapeake Bay does not work in Wyoming.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.