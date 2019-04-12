CHEYENNE – School districts will have some help from Microsoft in their mandate to offer computer science to all students by the 2022-23 school year.
The Wyoming Department of Education on Tuesday announced a new partnership with Microsoft and CSforALL, an organization with the mission of incorporating computer science into K-12 education. Microsoft’s TechSpark initiative is giving the state more than $95,000 to train school districts on implementing computer science curriculum.
The training is called SCRIPT, or Strategic CSforALL Resource and Implementation Planning Tool. It was designed by CSforALL to train teams of district administrators and educators to create or expand computer science education in their districts.
Students in every school district in Wyoming will have the option to take computer science courses by the 2022-23 school year, per legislation passed last year. Wyoming is the first state to require such education. Given the challenges in implementing an entirely new subject area, the training is needed, said Laurel Ballard, Student/Teacher Resources Team supervisor for the state Department of Education.
“There was a lot of confusion about what’s going on,” Ballard said.
She’s been the liaison between the state and individual districts, focusing on addressing what districts say they need to meet computer science requirements.
Ballard said districts have raised concerns about funding and teacher credentialing. She said once districts go through the training, the whole process will be less overwhelming, and districts may have an easier time facing their other challenges.
The training will walk teams of four to six administrators and educators through creating a plan for offering computer science, and the teams will set three-month, six-month and one-year goals and have check-ins with Department of Education staff.
Ballard said the training also is important for building confidence in district leadership. It’s more likely implementation will go well if leadership teams have guidance, she said.
Other concerns over funding and complexity led the debate against the standards during the State Board of Education’s March 21 meeting. The issue with complexity was mainly for younger grades, as one particular hangup has been the rigor of the elementary standards.
“I’m not hearing anything (six through) 12, it’s mostly K (through five),” Trustee Sue Belish said at the last board meeting. She suggested the committee that wrote the draft standards retool the standards for the early grades.
The Wyoming Department of Education is planning to present revised standards that address some of those complexity concerns at the next State Board of Education meeting on April 25.
As for funding, Ballard said the Department of Education is hoping to secure other grant funds to help offset the cost of credentialing teachers and implementing the standards. The cost of the new standards sits at roughly $12,269,574 annually, according to the department. That estimate doesn’t account for the cost of appropriately credentialing teachers. A certification at the University of Wyoming is just under $11,400.
The hurdles notwithstanding, a fair proportion of Wyoming’s school districts – 52% of the 44 districts that responded to a WDE survey – said they had at least some computer science courses in the district. Laramie County School Districts 1 and 2 are among them.
Districts that would like to take advantage of the CSforAll trainings can apply through the state Department of Education. Training will occur in five locations, and will be open to six districts in each location. Each training consists of several sessions over the course of a year. They will be at the following locations:
Cheyenne: June 11-12 and Nov. 19, 2019, and June 11, 2020
Casper: May 14-15 and Oct. 15, 2019, and May 20, 2020 Rock Springs: June 4-5 and Nov. 14, 2019, and June 4, 2020
Worland: Aug. 5-6, 2019, and Jan. 7 and Aug. 6, 2020
Gillette: Sept. 24-25, 2019, and Feb. 25 and Sept. 24, 2020
