Wyoming’s coronavirus case count grew to 53 on Thursday, but reports from two county health agencies indicated some of those patients have already recovered.
Meanwhile, Gov. Mark Gordon again urged Wyoming residents to stay home if at all possible to prevent the spread of coronavirus and avoid the need for further restrictions on activity around the state.
“We are not trying to shut down Wyoming,” he said during a news conference. “But your voluntary action and discipline will make the difference on whether we can slow the spread of COVID-19. I want to emphasize the orders we put in place are only effective if you take them seriously.”
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 12 on Wednesday, and by four Thursday morning, with new cases detected in Natrona, Albany, Laramie, Teton, Fremont and Johnson counties.
The one case reported in Albany and Johnson counties by Thursday morning were the counties' first. Laramie County’s case count went up by six, while Teton County’s went up by four and the totals in Fremont and Natrona counties each increased by two.
However, Albany County health officials reported that the one coronavirus patient identified in the county had already recovered from the illness after self-isolation.
In Sheridan County, health officials reported all four of the people diagnosed with the illness have recovered.
As of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Fremont and Laramie counties had the highest number of coronavirus cases at 14. Teton County had seven cases; Natrona County had six; Sheridan County had four; and Carbon County had three. Albany, Campbell, Park, Sweetwater and Johnson counties reported one case each.
During his news conference, Gordon urged Wyoming residents to comply with the state’s three orders limiting business and personal activity around the state.
One order has closed businesses likely to draw 10 or more people, such as bars, theaters and fitness clubs, another ordered the closure of businesses providing personal services, such as hair salons and barbershops, and the third prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people.
Gordon said the limits were important to protect Wyoming residents and people involved in the health care industry.
“We want to make sure that should this crisis come in greater detail … that we have adequate hospital facilities,” he said. “It’s not just coronavirus that we are worried about this. If our hospitals are filled and somebody breaks a leg, you will not be able to be taken to a hospital.”
Also on Wednesday, Mike Ceballos, director of the state Department of Health, reported the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory’s testing capacity for coronavirus has increased by tenfold since testing began.
As of Thursday, more than 1,100 tests had been conducted, 865 by the Health Laboratory and 239 by private commercial laboratories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.