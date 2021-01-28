Bad bosses are everywhere, and in the states, it has become a norm to accept abusive or malicious behavior without question. In 2020, nearly 60% of workers across the nation quit their job because of a bad boss, according to a survey — consisting of 2,000 participants— published by Zippia, a website designed to help individuals find personalized career paths.
In collaboration with the University of Iowa, University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Texas A&M University, Shawn McClean, assistant professor at the University of Wyoming, College of Business, reached out to 79 upper-management personnel through a three-week survey and found majority of participants only remedied abusive behaviors to correct negative social perceptions about themselves.
“We didn’t really find that supervisors were feeling bad about (their actions),” McClean said, adding the data revealed many of the participants were more concerned about their received perceptions by subordinates than genuine remorse or concern for immoral or abusive leadership. In other words, supervisors are more motivated to ‘fake nice’ for personal gain.
The study, published in “Personnel Psychology” and “Harvard Business Review”, reported that bosses who manage with toxic actions — like emotional manipulation, gossip, public humiliation or reprimanding — try to repair their image by engaging in impression management behaviors, or manipulative ingratiation and self-promotion.
For example, performing small favors for the victim or making public apologies simultaneously highlights an employer’s work ethic and morals while covering up bad behavior.
“Some bosses are skilled at looking good after an episode, leading employees and higher-ups to forgive and forget—until the next tirade occurs and the cycle continues,” McClean said.
This behavior perpetuates an insidious yet accepted cycle of employee dissatisfaction and abusive behavior.
“Employees can’t always tell the difference. So, often times we forgive those bad bosses implicitly and it give them license to do it again,” said McClean, adding this research is meant to shine a light on a blind spot.
To combat this growing issue, companies and private employers must take responsibility and implement zero-tolerance policies that disallow cyclical managerial abuse. McClean said top management like CEOs, head managers and company founders need to regularly clarify and enforce intolerant civil behavior policies to stop abuse at the source.
“If we can eliminate that abuse, we don’t necessarily see [an] insidious motive (to falsely highlight a moral ideal) and employees can be more trusting of their managers,” McClean said.
Not all abusive behavior is pre-meditated or intentional and McClean recognizes there are going to be policy violations where employers just snap. He said supervisors need to exercise daily acts of reflection and consider the type of boss they want to be.
His research suggested five-minute reflections about who they want to be as an ideal manager helps mitigate the cycle of negative, abusive behavior.
“If they think about their ideal self as a manager … often it [won’t] be driven by ‘looking good,’”, McClean said.
He added if they do have a, unexpected behavioral misstep, they are more likely to feel like they violated an ideal and become motivated to genuinely make amends.
WHAT IS WORKPLACE ABUSE
A 2010 survey conducted by the Workplace Bullying Institute, revealed that victims of workplace abuse can be targeted because of strong social and ethical qualities. The survey also showed that bullying at work is four times more likely than other forms of illegal harassment.
McClean defines workplace abuse as anything up to and excluding physical abuse. Most commonly, this includes verbal harassment (snide jokes, innuendos, slurs, and insults), invasion of privacy, comments of inadequacy and even breaking promises.
“It’s destructive supervisory behaviors [that] have an emotional toll,” said McClean.
He said workplace abuse is measured by interpersonal treatment not tasks demanded of an employee.
Before working as a professor and pursuing his research, McClean worked in retail management for close to a decade. He recalled witnessing negative and disdainful interactions between managers and employees.
“I remember distinctly a manager who gave a subordinate an apology card and I knew, from previous conversations, the amends was not genuine,” said McClean, adding it was performative and meant to make the manager look better among his other employees.
McClean’s research does not necessarily condemn supervisory personnel looking to repair a damaged social image, but rather implores those in top management to be cognitively aware of a growing issue that can be corrected with reflection and policy.
