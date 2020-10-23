Editor’s note: The League of Women Voters has been leading candidate forums for political races in Albany County the past several weeks. Forums take place virtually and are not open to the public. At a later date these are posted on the LWV YouTube page: youtube.com/user/WYLWV. The following story covers Ward 3.
During a recent online forum, two of the three Ward 3 city council candidates talked about some of the city’s biggest issues, the coronavirus pandemic and how they feel they can make a difference in Laramie’s government.
Last month, the council candidates participate in a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters via Zoom. (In addition to two candidates from Ward 1 will be seated on council, one candidate apiece from Wards 2 and 3 will also be seated following November’s election.)
There are three candidates for the Ward 3 seat, one of them a write-in candidate.
At the most recent forum, Klaus Hanson was unable to participate, leaving Pat Gabriel and write-in candidate Victoria Rasmussen-Dickson.
Gabriel, an incumbent and vice mayor, is running for re-election for his second term to the council. Rasmussen-Dickson noted that she has lived in Laramie for many years and is a wife and mother of six.
As with the Ward 1 and 2 forum, the Ward 3 candidates opened with their viewpoints about the city’s three biggest strengths.
Gabriel felt that the city’s administration was a major plus in its favor, extending his praise to city manager Janine Jordan. He added that Laramie’s citizens and the community support he sees between various organizations rounded out his top three.
Rasmussen-Dickson agreed with Gabriel, elaborating that the city’s various resources, such as its fire and police departments, were top-notch. She also praised the city’s parks and recreation offerings and the beautiful landscaping she regularly sees while driving through town.
“It sure makes it more inviting when we have people come visit our city, especially for football games and other things,” she said.
Laramie’s biggest issues
The candidates then talked about the city’s biggest issues.
Gabriel again went first, saying that he believed that the city’s sales tax revenue needed to be reviewed. He also expressed concern about layoffs within the city staff due to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the city, county and state’s budgets all being affected by it.
“We are really at a small fraction of city staff right now and we want to keep them,” he said.
Rasmussen-Dickson believed the city’s most pressing issues were its economic development and affordable housing.
Mask mandates
Next, the two candidates discussed their views on whether or not they would support a citywide ordinance requiring people to wear masks in public places.
Rasmussen-Dickson felt uneasy supporting a mandate, saying that all of the voters were adults and could make their own decisions about wearing a mask in public.
“I understand that there is a disease out there and people can get sick from this, but I also think we all need to be smart and responsible for ourselves,” she said.
Gabriel agreed, noting he was one of the five council members who voted down asking the Albany County public health officer to enact a mandate.
Punishments for not following health mandates
The next question, also related to the coronavirus, was one in which the candidates were asked about their opinions on what punishments, if any, should be enforced for those who don’t follow city, county or state health orders.
Gabriel felt people should adhere to the state’s mandates, but also knew how difficult that could be for many local businesses.
“If the state says you need to be doing something in the interest of your customers, then I think the business needs to follow that, with a little give-and-take on both sides,” he said.
Rasmussen-Dickson reiterated what she said earlier, that it is up to individuals and businesses to be informed and make their own decisions.
First Amendment
The next topic revolved around whether the candidates support the First Amendment (the right to freedom of speech, freedom of the press, to peaceably assemble and to tell the government of any grievances). This stemmed from the city council’s implementation of a lottery system for seating and public comment, limited to only 10 people for seating and three minutes for comment.
Rasmussen-Dickson voiced her support for the First Amendment, especially the airing of grievances towards a person’s government, but also said she understood why the lottery had been implemented, both for safety and fairness reasons.
Gabriel also was a supporter of the First Amendment and noted that the lottery was instituted after public comment started to go off the rails in some ways, but that the council would likely review the system and make improvements.
