On Oct. 23, Savannah Stone sat in Albany County’s district courtroom and relived the worst day of her life.
As soon as she took the witness stand, she was breathing heavily, fighting through her emotions to recount to a jury about how she was brutally raped nearly 10 years prior.
About an hour into her testimony, local prosecutor Ben Harwich approached Stone and held up a dress that she hadn’t seen in almost a decade. It was the baby-blue dress with a flower pattern that she was raped in and had been taken as evidence by sheriff’s deputies in 2010.
As soon as Stone saw the dress, she put her hand over her mouth and broke down.
On June 30, 2010, two men drove Stone out south of town and raped her in the back of an SUV.
Afterwards, they took her back home, and she immediately reported the incident to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, despite the fact that one of the perpetrators said he’d kill her if she called the police. The same day, Stone was taken to Ivinson Memorial Hospital and subjected herself to a two-hour rape exam.
Her rape kit wasn’t processed and, instead, was held as evidence by the sheriff’s office for seven years.
Stone apparently conducted a taped interview with a sheriff’s deputy and identified the perpetrators by name, but that tape has since disappeared.
For nearly a decade, neither men were prosecuted. Those men, John Schnitker and Martin Ridinger, each went on to commit numerous other violent crimes.
In 2015, Schnitker stabbed a man to death in Laramie and now is serving a life sentence in Rawlins for first-degree murder.
Ridinger fled the state within weeks of Stone reporting the rape. Since then, he’s been convicted of 19 crimes.
In 2018, Detective William Meier — who works for the sheriff’s office — reopened Stone’s rape case.
Stone agreed to testify and Ridinger was extradited from Washington state after evidence in Stone’s rape kit contradicted Ridinger’s claims.
His case went to trial and, in October, a jury in Laramie convicted Ridinger of first-degree sexual assault for raping Stone in 2010.
In January, Albany County district court Judge Tori Kricken sentenced Ridinger to 30-50 years imprisonment.
Stone is frustrated that the case wasn’t prosecuted when it happened.
"I’m going to be mad that it took ten years," she told the Boomerang. "It shouldn’t have been 10 years.”
However, Meier, whose work on the case in the last two years was hailed as “superior” by local prosecutors, notes that he had some advantages in investigating the case that the deputies who investigated the case in 2010 didn’t.
After no charges were filed against Ridinger and Schnitker in 2010, people assumed she had lied about getting raped.
“I lost everybody,” Stone said. “I don’t speak to anybody anymore. I don’t have any of those friends. … I also wasn’t entirely myself afterwards. Maybe I changed. It made me stop trusting people as much, because I had trusted the wrong people.”
The Boomerang does not typically publish the victims’ names in sexual assault cases. Savannah Stone’s name is being used at her suggestion. For Stone, Ridinger’s conviction is some vindication.
“I also think that there might be other victims of theirs out there … and I want them to know they’re safe now,” she said.
This story is based on testimony given at Ridinger’s trial, public records, and interviews with current officials at the Albany County Sheriff’s Office and Albany County Attorney’s Office, as well as Stone herself.
Before 2019, law enforcement agencies in Wyoming had a lot more freedom in how they handle rape kits.
Agencies could, and sometimes did, destroy rape kits without ever having them processed at the Wyoming State Crime Lab. It was also completely the discretion of police, in conjunction with prosecutors, on whether to have rape kits processed.
The Legislature established more oversight during the 2019 session.
Sponsored by Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, Senate File 72 passed the Legislature unanimously and bars agencies from destroying rape kits “until all applicable statutes of limitation have expired or a court orders the destruction.”
As of January, S.F. 72 also requires all of the state’s law enforcement agencies to report to the Division of Criminal Investigations all of their cases in which biological evidence of a rape is collected.
That report must also include details about whether the biological evidence for each investigation was submitted to a lab for testing, whether lab analysis has been completed, and the reasons why any rape kit was not submitted for testing.
That law was passed as concerns about the handling of rape kits became more prominent nationwide.
In 2014, the federal government estimated there were about 400,000 unprocessed rape kits sitting on the shelves of law enforcement agencies.
In 2015, Rep. Ken Esquibel, D-Cheyenne, sponsored a bill in the Wyoming Legislature that would’ve required DCI to promulgate rules about when DNA evidence in sexual assault cases should be submitted to the state and time-frames for submissions of evidence. His bill would’ve also required DCI to craft a plan for “prioritizing the testing of the backlog” of rape kits; law enforcement agencies would’ve also been required to submit all forensic evidence of sexual assault cases to the DCI.
The Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee voted that bill down and it never made it to the House floor for debate.
In October 2016, Congress passed the Survivors’ Bill of Rights Act, which gives rape victims the right to have their kits preserved until their case’s statute of limitations runs out. The federal law also gives victims the right to be notified of a rape kit’s destruction and to be informed of the results of forensic analysis.
After asking Wyoming’s law enforcement agencies about how they handle rape kit, then DCI director Steve Woodson said in a December 2016 letter that some police agencies in Wyoming “are holding ‘non-reported’ kits for various periods of time before destruction and not submitting them to the crime lab for analysis.”
A “non-reported” rape kit refers to circumstances in which a sexual assault victim has a rape kit conducted at a hospital but opts not to file a police report or press charges.
After Woodson’s probe, DCI urged all law enforcement agencies to send in all of their untested rape kits “to avoid unnecessary legislation.”
Woodson also noted the potential benefits of getting evidence into the FBI’s national DNA database, CODIS.
“The importance of this testing cannot be understated,” Woodson said at the time. “If we are able to obtain a DNA profile, even from a non-reported case, and the profile meets the FBI’s criteria, it can be entered into the National CODIS database. This entry allows the profile to be searched against all previous entries and any future entries for potential matches. Thus, the profile may identify a suspect who is responsible for multiple assaults or other crimes, even from a non-reported kit. I am informed by our CODIS Administrator that nationwide there has been significant success in matching non-reported profiles to other crimes.”
That request coincided with DCI’s decision to move most of its personnel in the Trace Analysis Unit, which mostly deals with gunshot residue, to the State Crime Lab’s DNA section, where Woodson acknowledged there was a “significant backlog” to be analyzed.
In response to DCI’s 2016 request for all rape kits, law enforcement agencies sent in about 400 kits.
At the time, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office had its own collection of unprocessed rape kits sitting in evidence. Those were all sent in during mid-2017. One was Savannah Stone’s.
Even with the DCI prioritizing its DNA section, it still took about a year for Stone’s rape kit to be processed. Along with swabs taken at Ivinson Memorial Hospital, the sheriff’s office sent in Stone’s underwear and dress she had been wearing the night of the attack.
In July 2018, the sheriff’s office got a letter from the State Crime Lab; male DNA was found in the kit and the state was planning to put it into CODIS in hopes of a match.
Shortly beforehand, Martin Ridinger had been charged with a felony out-of-state, which put his DNA into the national database.
In August 2018, the State Crime Lab sent another letter to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office: Ridinger’s DNA was found on a sample taken from Stone’s cervix.
Of all the kits that the sheriff’s office sent in, Stone’s was the only one that provided an investigative lead, Undersheriff Josh DeBree said.
That information was passed onto the only detective in the Sheriff’s Office: William Meier, who said he’s typically working an average of six cases at a time.
At the time of Stone’s 2010 rape, Meier had been a task force officer with DCI, mostly investigating drug crimes.
Four months after that incident, David O’Malley was elected sheriff.
Shortly after O’Malley’s election, Meier came back to work for the Albany County Sheriff’s Office in the patrol division. Stone’s case was never passed onto him when he became a detective.
He was promoted to investigator in February 2011, and seven years later, was handed an investigative lead into a case that he didn’t know existed.
“I spent some time establishing what had been done in 2010,” Meier said. “What wasn’t done and what needed to be.”
He didn’t find much. There was a police report written by a patrol officer, Bill Smith, who left the sheriff’s office almost immediately after O’Malley was elected that same year.
Apparently, John Schnitker was questioned shortly after the rape and gave a plausible explanation that the incident was consensual. Stone had a boyfriend at the time and only said she was raped out of embarrassment, Schnitker had claimed.
The report indicated that Ridinger had never been found or questioned.
Stone and Schnitker were apparently both interviewed on camera, but neither video was ever submitted to evidence.
Meier decided to re-open the case, and had to re-do pretty much all of the work that was done in 2010. Stone’s rape kit and her clothes had been the only piece of evidence in the case that was logged with the evidence room of the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.
Meier drove to Rawlins and met with Schnitker at the Wyoming State Penitentiary, where Schnitker’s serving a life sentence.
“I didn't really want to talk to him,” Schnitker said at trial. “We’ve had our past.”
Ultimately, Schnitker didn’t give Meier any useful information.
Meier reached out to DCI’s intelligence division to ask for “work-ups” on Stone, Ridinger and potential witnesses.
“They come up with last known addresses and telephone numbers,” Meier told the Boomerang. “They have a bunch of different programming that I don’t have to track people down that I don’t have.”
DCI learned that Ridinger was in custody at a Seattle jail.
Meier got a hold of the Seattle Police Department and got cooperation from a homicide detective, Rolf Norton.
Meier asked the Seattle detective to get a search warrant for Ridinger’s DNA to corroborate the CODIS information. Norton also agreed to do a full interview of Ridinger and write a report.
Meier said it’s not always easy to get that level of help.
“It really depends on the agency,” Meier said. “Detective Norton was very refreshing. He understood the investigation I was doing and the angle I was looking at things. He did everything I would have done. Sometimes, it can be really cumbersome because you can reach out to other agencies and not get that type of cooperation.”
Norton got a search warrant for Ridinger and went to visit the suspect at the jail in August 2018.
Ridinger agreed to talk.
Norton showed him a picture of Savannah and asked Ridinger if he knew her.
Originally, Ridinger said he didn’t. Then he said she looked familiar but denied ever having sex with her. He said he would’ve remembered if he did.
But unlike Schnitker, it was easier for Ridinger to get tripped up.
Shortly before Norton left, Ridinger said he wanted to “come clean.”
He said he had a consensual threesome with Stone and Schnitker.
Ridinger said Stone performed fellatio on him but still denied ever having penetrating her, either vaginally or anally.
Norton asked why he initially claimed otherwise.
“Because it’s been brought up before,” Ridinger said. “I was scared.”
After the incident with Stone, Ridinger said that, within a couple weeks, Schnitker told him that Stone had claimed to be raped.
“I was shocked about it,” Ridinger told Norton.
Ridinger said he didn’t remember Stone ever being upset or crying that night. He said he didn’t remember Schnitker ever threatening her, but it was hard to be sure.
“John’s a pretty angry person a lot of the time, but that’s when he’s drinking,” Ridinger told the detective.
Meier said that Ridinger’s impulse to distance himself from the incident is “human nature” but, in this case, it was also a damning mistake.
“As soon as the interview was conducted with Ridinger and he denied knowing her, and then denied having any sexual contact, and then came clean and acknowledged that he had sexual contact with her, but still denied to the end that he had vaginal intercourse — and I had physical evidence that showed otherwise — it changed things from a ‘he said she said’ case to a totally different animal,” Meier said.
After Norton’s interview, Meier met with Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent to tell her he wanted to move forward with a prosecution.
“He gave me a pitch of why he wanted to do it,” Trent said. “You’re never going to say no when you have someone that's that passionate.”
Trent said it was very evident Meier cared about getting justice for Stone.
“It was a conversation that I’ll never forget — when he came in here and sat down with me and told me about it,” Trent said. “When you ask him why (he wanted a prosecution), it wasn’t so much what Ridinger did. It was for the survivor. He hadn’t even talked to her to see if she was even interested. He wanted to know that if he (reached out to her), he could relay to her that our office would be there to go forward. When we have those conversations with law enforcement, that is a proud moment when you feel as a team, that it’s about the victim.”
“I knew I wanted Victim Witness Services on board because I knew this would be bringing up a lot of old skeletons for (Stone),” Meier said.
After getting the prosecutor’s office on board with the case, Meier called Stone to see if she was willing to cooperate with a new investigation into the case that had fallen apart eight years ago.
“I knew it needed to be done. Without her, this investigation was pretty much going to be over,” Meier said. “I knew there was going to be a range of emotions from her because it was digging up the past. But if there was any thoughts from her that there was no justice, I wanted to get her some justice.”
Stone was indeed upset.
“I thought I was passed all of it and they were going to get away with all of it,” she said at trial.
All the trauma came flooding back.
“Why now?” she thought when Meier called here. “Why couldn’t it have happened sooner? How do I explain to my kids that mom’s crying all the time?”
Nevertheless, Stone agreed to cooperate, including by being cross-examined by defense attorneys at trial.
“I wanted them to face what they did and I wanted to make sure I did everything in my power to make sure they couldn’t do it to someone else,” she said.
Stone came back to Laramie and did an on-camera interview that lasted 1.5 hours.
“She was very physically distraught to the point she was crying,” Meier said. “I think the first time I met with the victim it was pretty apparent that she was a victim. There was no doubt in my mind that this incident took place — just talking with her and seeing the impact it had on her at the time and for the last 10 years. Being able to bring some resolution and closure for her was key for me on that one.”
Even almost a decade later, Stone’s account of her rape was remarkably consistent.
“She had the same sequence of events,” Meier said. “When it came down to the exact event, she was spot on with the details. … She reported that when it first began, she told them no and repeated it multiple times.”
As soon as Stone met Meier, she could tell he cared a lot more than the deputies who questioned her in 2010.
“I felt that the first time I met Detective Meier and shook his hand, I could tell he believed me,” Stone told the Boomerang. “And when I met again with prosecutors, I felt like someone gave a s—.”
“We definitely wouldn’t have a conviction without (Stone), who after 9 years, answered Detective Meier’s phone call and was willing to come down to the office and start this whole thing over again,” said Becky Farley, who served as lead prosecutor on the case. “When survivors have to talk about the trauma they’ve been through, it just brings it right back.”
After that interview with Stone, attorneys met with Meier again.
“We talked about the strengths and weaknesses of the case and, as a team, we all decided that we had enough to go forward with a prosecution,” Farley said. “I think everyone on this team could just feel the trauma that she went through. She was so brave to come forward, and we all agreed that she deserved our best forward for what she went through. We want to get justice for what she’s had to deal with for the last decade.”
In March 2019, Ridinger was extradited to Albany County and held on a $100,000 cash bond.
Before the trial started, Farley said she knew Ridindger’s prosecution would be a challenge.
“Memories change, and I wasn’t sure if the jury could ever get past the ’10 years ago’ part — if that would give them reasonable doubt,” Farley said. “This one was also interesting because there were two perpetrators. From a legal perspective, it was important to me to make sure that we were explaining to the jury what Ridinger was responsible for and what his actions were, because I was afraid it would get lost in the story because someone else was involved.”
Farley knew the verdict might not go her way.
“I know that this was one that we very well might lose,” Farley said. “We prepare the survivor. She knew going into this that these are very difficult cases and this was something from 10 years ago. We knew this was an uphill battle and we had that conversation with her."
About 14 months after Meier’s investigation began, a jury in Laramie heard the Ridinger case over three days.
Stone said that the trial brought the trauma flooding back.
“I sat in that courtroom … and then went home and dreamed that they did it all over again,” she said.
The jury deliberated for about 11 hours and came back with a verdict around 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25.
“It was a long day. It was really hard to get work done,” Farley said. “Waiting is the worst.”
Ridinger was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault, one for vaginal penetration and one for oral penetration.
The jury declared Ridinger guilty of the count for vaginal penetration. There wasn’t enough evidence to convict him on the second count, however.
“When the verdict was actually read, I think I just blacked out because I try really hard not to show emotion, because this is someone’s liberty,” Farley said. “We take this very seriously. I’m happy when we get a conviction, but at the same time, I can’t imagine what the defendant is feeling. I don’t really have a poker face, but I’ve been working on it, so I just pick a spot and stare and try not to react, so both Detective Meier and I missed the verdict. I looked over at him with a panicked look, because we heard the second one but not the first one. It wasn’t until Judge (Tori) Kricken addressed the defendant that it sunk in that we got a conviction.”
In January, Kricken sentenced Ridinger to 30-50 years in prison.
His crime, the judge said, is one that society “cannot tolerate and will not tolerate.”
She noted, also, that the original failure to prosecute in 2010 “results in 10 years of freedom for (Ridinger) while our victim had 10 years of pain and suffering.”
In February, Ridinger filed for an appeal.
Originally from Colorado, Stone moved around a lot as a young child. She temporarily dropped out of school at age 13 after getting bullied at school. She began working 50-60 hour weeks working at a restaurant in Craig, Colorado.
“I was paid under the table and I made a lot of money but it wasn’t fully legal,” she said.
When her older brother started classes at WyoTech, Stone moved to Laramie with her mom and brother. Her mom became a methamphetamine user.
Stone was growing up in Laramie’s underbelly. At 17, she got into a car wreck and had to complete court-ordered counseling and community service.
“I made bad choices,” she said. “I think I had a savior complex. I couldn’t save myself but I thought I could save everyone else.”
She was put in the Laramie Youth Crisis Center for three months. A friend from Erie, Colorado, eventually took Stone there, where she graduated high school in 2006.
Stone no longer has much of a relationship with her mom, nor her brother.
“I blamed (my brother) for a lot of the bad things that she did to me because he was supposedly the one that introduced her to meth,” she said.
She’s never met her father. She’s been told he died in Las Vegas in 2011 and that he may have been involved with the mob.
Stone got married. By 21, she was divorced.
In June 2010, she was Savannah Whetton, a 23-year-old living in Laramie.
She lived at the corner of Harney Street and 4th Street with her friend from high school, Chantelle Brawley, and Brawley’s mom, Krystal Porter, and Porter’s husband, Keith Porter.
“I met Chantelle on my first day of school in Laramie. I met her in choir class, and she was the only kid in school who spoke to me that day and wasn’t rude to me,” Stone said.
In 2010, the Porters’ house was kind of a neighborhood hangout.
“It was kind of an open door policy at my house,” Krystal Porter said at trial.
“It was a drug house,” Stone told the Boomerang.
Stone was somewhat acquainted with Schnitker and Ridinger at the time.
She met Ridinger in a 9th grade art class and as an adult, knew both men through mutual friends, she said at trial.
Ridinger and Schnitker would also occasionally stop by to see Keith Porter.
“He and Marty were kind a little hood of their own,” Krystal Porter said. “They were always together and always doing something crazy stupid. John seemed to be the leader and Marty just followed like a puppy.”
The Porters’ house doesn’t exist anymore. It’s since been demolished and is now the site of Pole Mountain Pharmacy.
On the night of June 30, 2010, Stone was at home with a broken hand. It was a quiet night and she went to bed around 9:30 p.m.
She woke up around 1 p.m. to the sound of Schnitker and Ridinger banging on the walls of the outside of the house.
Stone went and opened the door and Schnitker and Ridinger came running into the house.
Stone said he ended up hanging out in a common area of the house with Ridinger and Schnitker for about two hours.
Both men were already drunk when they arrived and continued drinking more at the Porters.
They convinced her to take a couple drinks from a bottle of liquor.
“Marty was poking at me and messing with my sides and I told him to quit,” Stone said. “I hoped they’d go away like they usually do.”
All were chain-smoking cigarettes. They eventually ran out and Stone said she wanted more.
Schnitker and Ridinger agreed to drive to go buy some more.
Schnitker drove the three to Walmart. He went inside while Ridinger and Stone stayed in the car and listened to music, Stone said.
Schnitker came back, but with air duster, not cigarettes.
The two men huffed the air duster, Stone said.
“Their voices got really deep. It was basically the opposite of helium,” she said at trial.
Then Schnitker started driving toward a direction Stone didn’t recognize. She asked if they were still getting cigarettes. There was no answer.
When she looked down at the floor, she saw a metal bar she thought might be a gun stock.
“It could’ve not been a gun stock, but it looked like it,” she said.
Schnitker pulled up to his grandparents’ house. He turned off the car, got out, opened Stone’s door, and started to pull her pants down.
“No, I need to go home. Please take me home,” Stone recalled pleading with them. “I said please don’t. I’m on my period.”
Schnitker pulled her underwear down to her ankles, pushed her face into a carseat that was secured in the middle seat, and pulled her tampon out.
“I could smell the dirty diaper pee. John grabbed the back of my head by the back of my hair and put my head on Marty’s penis,” Stone testified at trial. “When John was finished he told Marty it was his turn and they switched position. … The only thing he said was ‘your turn.’ It was like being stabbed with a knife. I felt like I was being ripped apart from the inside.”
At trial, Stone was asked what she was thinking during the incident.
“That I shouldn’t have got in the damn car and that if I fight back, I’m probably not going to win,” she responded. “I just wanted it to stop. It hurt and I didn’t want it. I thought ‘am I going to get out of this and am I going to be OK? And if I get out of this, what am I going to do?’”
At trial, Schnitker painted a different picture. He denied ever threatening Stone.
Schnitker testified at trial that when they arrived at his grandparents’ house, Stone started rubbing his chest and said something like “don’t you want to come here and get some of this?”
He also claimed, despite DNA evidence, that Ridinger never vaginally penetrated Stone. He also claimed Stone wasn’t on her period at that time, even though a tampon “soaked with blood” was pulled out of her during the rape kit exam hours later.
“It felt like forever,” Stone said. “I remember sobbing but that seemed to encourage things. It seemed like the hard I cried, the harder they went at me. They told me to shut up because they knew I wanted it. … I’ve asked myself for 10 years why I didn’t run. Why I didn’t do anything. I wish I would have.”
“It was a fun time,” Schnitker said at trial.
Prosecutors asked Schnitker if Stone ever gave consent.
“What’s there to say?” he said. Schnitker said Stone had been flirted with him earlier and that made it clear to him she wanted to have sex.
Ridinger didn't testify.
After the incident, Schnitker got back in the driver’s seat, and drove to Loaf N Jug, where they bought cigarettes and drove Stone home.
“John made me kiss him and told me that if I told anyone, I would be dead,” she said. “I thought that if I pretended like everything was OK, I might get out of this alive.”
When they arrived at her house, Schnitker explicitly warned against calling the police, Stone said.
She got out of the SUV and walked back toward the house.
“I made myself as calm as I could make myself, and as soon as I got inside, I hit the floor, crumpled up and started crying,” she said.
Keith Porter was just waking up at the time. He found Stone in the living room and told his wife.
“I remember begging him to get me a gun,” Stone said.
Krystal Porter came out from the couple’s bedroom and tried to calm the 23-year-old down.
“Keith was pacing around like he didn’t know what to do,” Stone said. “I couldn’t breathe and I couldn’t talk well enough to make sense.”
Krystal asked if Stone wanted to call the police. Stone was initially reluctant.
“She was just sobbing so hard that I couldn’t decipher what she was trying to say,” Krystal Porter said at trial. “I held her on the couch and just let her cry. … She wanted to go take a shower and have it all go away.”
“I wanted more than shower, because I didn’t want to live with what they had done to me,” Stone said.
Aware that showering could lose valuable evidence if a rape kit was conducted, Krystal Porter advised against showering.
With Stone’s permission, Krystal Porter eventually called the police.
“I told her ‘if this is what actually happened, then we need to deal with this. You need to take action in order for you to get better',” Porter said.
Bill Smith, a patrol deputy, and Curtis Hicks, a patrol supervisor, arrived at the house.
When they got there, Stone was “lying on the couch in the living room in a fetal position and was crying and complaining of pain,” according to the police report.
Stone told them the details of the rape. She said how they threatened to kill her if she told anyone. She complained of pain in her pelvic area and said the assault “seemed to last forever.”
“I felt like they were taking down notes just to take down notes,” Stone told the Boomerang. “I don’t believe they gave two flying f—s. I think they looked at who I was around. I think they brushed me off as just another druggie. … I had sh—y friends back then, but being stupid is not a reason to deny someone justice.”
Keith Porter called Schnitker and asked them to come back to the house.
Schnitker refused, saying he knew the police were there.
“He basically told me to pound sand and he wasn’t coming to my house with the police there,” Keith Porter said at trial.
Stone eventually went to Ivinson Memorial Hospital, where she went through the two-hour process of having a rape kit conducted.
Erin Rumsey, an ER nurse at the time, conducted the exam. Rumsey still works at IMH and manages the ER.
She said she’s conducted about 50 rape kits but still remembers Stone’s well. It’s the only case where she’s collected a bloody tampon as evidence.
“I remember (Stone) being very flat, tearful with poor eye contact,” Rumsey said at trial.
Stone complained of pain on several areas of her body, including her pubic area and the back of her head, where Schnitker keep a tight grip on her hair during the rape. There were also abrasions on Stone’s cervix.
“Everything hurt,” Stone said. “When she put the speculum in, I tried to jerk away from her because it hurt so bad.”
At trial, Schnitker said he heard about the rape allegations almost immediately.
About a month later, Schnitker came to the Porters and confronted Stone.
“I was pissed,” he said. “She just kind of cowered there with her boyfriend. It felt like folks were on her side.”
Stone screamed and ran out of the house.
“He had just raped me two weeks before and now he was in my house,” she testified at trial. “I thought he came back to hurt me.”
Stone’s boyfriend called the police, who showed up and arrested Schnitker, but not for the rape. He had a warrant for absconding from probation.
While in jail, Schnitker said that “two cowboy types with big mustaches and deep voices” came to ask him about Stone’s allegations.
“They gave me a cup of water and a cigarette to smoke. I assumed they wanted to get my DNA, and I was happy to give it to them.”
According to current Undersheriff Josh DeBree, Schnitker had enough run-ins with the police that he likely knew exactly what to say, and what not to say.
“He was a very familiar face to law enforcement when this was reported,” DeBree said. “An experienced criminal like Schnitker will have you chasing your tail for hours. He’s been there and done that and knows what you’re trying to do with it.”
“Then you have those who don’t have that criminal history (like Ridinger) and you get them tripped up pretty quickly,” Meier said.
Schnitker stayed in the county jail for 32 days for probation revocation and then was transferred to Cheyenne for a warrant out of Laramie County.
He wasn’t charged for sexual assault and was eventually released.
“In fact, I was inquiring about it later on. Nothing ever came of it,” Schnitker said. “They never even asked Marty anything.”
One reason Stone wanted to follow through with a prosecution almost a decade later, she said, is because she feels that she probably isn’t the only rape victim of Schnitker and Ridinger.
In a letter to Judge Tori Kricken, Ridinger’s father said he didn’t believe his son was guilty of rape, but even he sounded uncertain.
“He was running with John Schnitker at the time and knowing John as well as I do, who knows what really happened,” Ridinger’s father wrote.
At trial, Schnitker described he and Ridinger as being “sort of swingers.”
Schnitker said that he and Ridinger had probably had 8-12 other threesomes.
“We’re ladies men,” he said.
Meier has been told that, eventually, the case was passed on to Rob DeBree, who was a detective in the sheriff’s office at the time.
Smith left the sheriff’s office shortly after O’Malley’s election. Hicks retired in September 2011.
After O’Malley was elected sheriff in November 2010, Rob DeBree was promoted to undersheriff. He died in 2016.
When Hicks was contacted about Stone’s case in 2018, she said he remembered little about it.
Hicks remembers searching the scene for a tampon but couldn’t find it.
“When these cases get going at some distance, then often get turned over to a detective. I can’t put all my manpower on one case,” Hicks said at trial. “If you can’t find a suspect to interview them, then things start to slow down.”
Hicks doesn’t remember being involved much after searching the scene.
“I don’t remember any follow-up interviews,” he said.
There’s no evidence that Hicks, unlike Smith, ever wrote a report.
“I could sit here and speculate and make excuses but there’s no report and I don’t remember if I wrote one,” he said.
Stone lost a lot of her Laramie friends after the rape.
“A lot of my friends then told me I was a snitch and it was a bulls— way to handle it,” she said. “I’ve been called a liar by so many people.”
Stone changed a lot too. In the years after the rape, she said she was in a constant emotional rollercoaster.
“I went from being a really out-going, kind of a party girl, to not wanting to go out at all,” she said.
Each year, near the anniversary of June 30, she’s had nervous breakdowns.
“Once a year for the last 10 years, I’ve lost it,” she said. “I break down. I start crying. I start having nightmares. I pick fights for no reason other than to push (my husband) away. It doesn’t make sense to me but I know it’s what I’m doing.”
After the 2010 rape, Schnitker was arrested at least seven more times on various charges in Albany County until 2015, when he stabbed a man to death in Laramie.
That year, Schnitker broke into the car of his methamphetamine dealer, Clint Gartman on the night of Sept. 26.
When Gartman confronted him, Schnitker stabbed the man six times, killing him with a 8-inch deep wound that severed the connection between his heart and lungs.
Earlier that day, Schnitker had stolen a motorcycle and Bosler resident Thomas O’Connor gave testimony that Schnitker was at his home the same day of Gartman’s death and struck him in the face multiple times, threatening to injure him further if he contacted police.
“Three times he hit me,” O’Connor said. “Blood went everywhere.”
While Gartman’s killing wasn’t premeditated, Schnitker was still convicted of first-degree murder.
Schnitker was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2016. He can only be paroled through an order by the governor of Wyoming.
Shortly after Stone was raped, Ridinger left Wyoming and eventually had two children.
“He lived a very transient lifestyle. Everywhere from Arizona, to Idaho to Washington,” Meier said.
Since leaving Wyoming, Ridinger has been convicted of numerous crimes, including burglary, battery of a household member, interference with emergency calls, and unlawful contact.
Farley said that since 2010, Ridinger has been put on supervised probation six times and that probation has been revoked in equal numbers.
“He is a danger to the community,” she said.
Kricken said at sentencing the defendant has “a level of criminal thinking that no one can deny.”
Randy Hiller, who served as Ridinger’s defense counsel, said he’s known the defendant since committing crimes as a juvenile.
“I knew he was a drug addict and that all of Mr. Ridinger’s cases involved drugs and alcohol,” Hiller said. “Drugs are a horrible thing and his drug of choice was methamphetamine.”
Immediately before getting sentenced in January, Ridinger told Judge Tori Kricken said he’s become less violent since he’s quit drinking.
“I was getting in fights when I was drinking,” Ridinger said. “But I never assaulted a woman. I never had a domestic violence call. … I’ve still used methamphetamine to self-medicate myself, which probably, wasn’t the right thing to do. … But I never tried to contact Savannah or threatened her or told her not to push charges.”
A evaluation of Ridinger recently completed by the Department of Corrections said he was at “high risk” of committing another sexual assault, prosecutor Becky Farley said.
Stone said she has, in recent years, still gotten afraid that Ridinger or Schnitker might come back to harm her.
“That replays the most,” she said. “Sometimes I have a bad dream and for the next two days, I’ll see their faces on every stranger. Sometimes there are really good days and I don’t think about it at all sometimes. I can go for weeks.”
She said she hasn’t talked to the Porters for about five years.
At trial, Krystal Porter said after the 2010 rape, many in Stone’s social circle assumed she had falsely accused the two men because charges were never fired.
Stone told the Boomerang she doesn’t understand why it took eight years to get charges filed in her case.
”I’m going to be mad that it took ten years. It shouldn’t have been 10 years,” she said. “I’m glad that (Meier) picked up the slack. I feel vindicated.”
“Nowadays, we just have a different standard,” Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent told the Boomerang. If the case had come forward now, we would have prosecuted."
Stone wonders if Schnitker’s frequent run-ins with police somehow made them think he wasn’t that dangerous.
“Certain officers can develop relationships with people and maybe they don’t believe they’re capable of certain things,” she said.
Meier said he had a lot more advantages in his investigation that deputies had in 2010.
Unlike in 2010, Ridinger had his DNA on file in CODIS in 2018. If Stone’s kit had been analyzed ten years ago, it wouldn’t have linked Ridinger to the crime, Meier said.
And even if Ridinger’s DNA had been linked, it’s still notoriously hard to get a conviction for “he said, she said” rape cases in.
Despite his substantial history as a detective, Meier said it’s not common to have a rape kit become key evidence in an investigation.
“This the first one I’ve had in my years as an investigator,” he said.
It wasn’t until Ridinger was located and made assertions contrary to the DNA evidence that there was enough to prosecute, Meier said.
“That kit doesn’t say whether someone was sexually assaulted, it just shows whether there’s sexual contract,” Meier said. “So my first step to reopening it was to track down Ridinger and seeing what his story was going to be. … In this case, the key evidence was that Ridinger denied it, so that DNA contradicted what he had to say.”
Meier and DeBree can also sympathize with the decision not to sent in Stone’s rape kit for analysis back in 2010.
After all, Schnitker’s testimony confirmed sexual contact with Stone.
“The kit was going to show something your suspect told you,” Meier said.
“The lab’s always behind and they’re always swamped with work,” Debree said. “And to have them doing stuff that has no evidentiary value is just tying them up and getting them mad at you. … When we go to a homicide scene, we often collect 300 items of evidence. I can assure you that 300 items of evidence aren’t all going to go to the lab. You’re going to pick your key items to build your case to prove that the crime was committed.”
According to Meier, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office typically has about 2-6 sexual assault reports each year, but not all go to the hospital to have a rape kit produced.
In 2015-2016, the average time it took the Crime Lab to turnaround a case was 21 weeks, Wyoming State Crime Lab Director Barbra Roach told the Boomerang.
Since that time, the number of forensic analysts in the Wyoming State Crime Lab’s biology unit has increased from 6 to 8, including supervisors.
Roach said that increasing the number of analysts, as well as “automating the analytical process,” has significantly reduced the backlog of rape kits at the lab.
Now, it takes the lab an average of 5-6 weeks to process a kit, from receipt to report.
“The unit is appropriately staffed for the current workload, given no analyst turnover,” Roach said. “Additional resources are needed to continue to streamline the process with additional automation, reduce redundancy and continue to improve the turnaround times for analysis.”
Dave Smith, a former 25-year veteran of the Laramie Police Department who served as an investigator for Ridinger’s defense team, was a witness at Ridinger’s trial, where he questioned the quality of the deputies’ original 2010 investigation.
“It stood out” to him that the original 2010 filmed interviews of Schnitker and Stone weren’t in evidence.
He said he felt the “missing report and the missing evidence” made him think the investigation wasn’t handled properly, initially.
But that also made Dave Smith think that deputies in 2010 determined there wasn’t enough evidence to prosecute.
“I know these people and I don’t believe that they’re incompetent,” Dave Smith said. “That led me to the conclusion that these officers decided these cases weren’t going forward.”
Ridinger’s trial also brought up other testimony that gave some credence to the defense’s narrative.
Keith Porter was one witness who was interviewed by deputies in 2010.
At trial, he remembered some details that made him suspect the incident was consensual.
Before the Ridinger, Schnitker and Stone left to go get cigarettes, Keith Porter said he remembered hearing “light moaning and giggling” before getting out of bed and seeing the trio fondling each other in the house
Schnitker didn’t testify that any foreplay occurred at the house. Stone explicitly denied it.
Keith Porter also said he remember warning Stone not to leave with Ridinger and Schnitker
“I told her ‘I’m not stupid enough to get in the car with either one of those guys,” Porter said at trial. “I told my wife I thought Savannah would come back at some point and claim rape.”
O’Malley’s election occurring just three months also Stone’s rape, DeBree said, also came with turnover in the Sheriff’s Office that certainly didn’t help the case.
Currently, DeBree said there’s only about 5-6 employees currently working in the Sheriff’s Office that haven’t been hired by O’Malley.
“I think you’re going to get that with any elected official that comes in,” DeBree said. “You’re going to have guys that worked under the previous administration for 2-3 terms and they just don’t want to deal with a new sheriff, and if they’re close to retiring, then they see it as their time to leave. I think that’s the nature of the beast with politics.”
Despite some insinuations that were made at trial, DeBree said it’s extremely unlikely that the 2010 interviews of Schnitker and Stone were taken out of evidence and destroyed.
“Nothing disappeared from evidence, it was just that some things weren’t ever sent to evidence,” DeBree said. “It’s kind of standard practice that if a patrol deputy gets a case, they’ll have a ‘working case file.’ It’s their folder with all their notes in it, and their reports and the photo lineup and the recording of a video they just did. A lot of the time, that working case will stay a working case until it’s time for a person to be charged, and then those things will be put into evidence. I think one of the main things that occurred here was that Bill Smith had that working case file, and it didn’t get passed up the proper channels or that it didn’t get passed on at all.”
When a deputy leaves the sheriff’s office now, DeBree said it’s “standard procedure to do a report audit and close what can be closed.”
“I couldn’t say whether that took place with (Bill) Smith,” DeBree said.
Most sexual assault reports in Wyoming never result in prosecution.
In 2018, there were 225 rapes reported in the state, according to a DCI report.
Of those, 31.6% were “cleared,” meaning that three things have happened: A law enforcement agency has identified the offender, there is sufficient evidence to charge the offender, and the offender is actually taken into custody.
In 2018, 24 people were arrested for rape.
That year, the clearance rate in Wyoming for robbery was 51%. For aggravated assault and battery, it was 69.1%. For murder it was 85.7%.
Laramie police took reports of eight “forcible rapes” in 2018, according to DCI statistics. Only one was cleared.
In recent years, some things on a statewide level have changed.
Since DCI requested all rape kits in 2016, the number of kits being submitted to the Wyoming State Crime Lab has drastically increased. Between 2010 and 2016, the lab received an average of 114 kits each year. Since 2017, the annual average has been 317.
Under the new law sponsored by Sen. Affie Ellis sponsored in 2019, data on the handling of rape kits will be published in an annual public report.
“It’s a highly intrusive exam and we want victims to know that their kits are being treated respectfully, that they’re being tracked, and they’re going to have access to justice later on if they decide that they don’t want to report immediately,” Ellis said in a 2019 television interview. “At this point in my life, I think back to some of my college years and some of the support, or lack thereof, that women I knew when they had an instance of sexual assault.”
Detective Meier told the Boomerang that processing those “unreported” rape kits can have some investigatory benefits.
“The idea is that if someone’s DNA went into CODIS and it hit with six anonymous DNA kits, we know we have a serial rapist, and maybe we can go back to those victims and get them to be willing to report,” he said.
Just as things have changed statewide over the last decade, they’ve changed a lot two in Albany County.
Faryn Babbitt is the executive director of Laramie’s SAFE Project, which advocates for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
She started volunteering at the SAFE Project in 2012.
“We had an operational Sexual Assault Response Team at that time, but I don't think that all of the people at the table were as invested in that team as they are today,” Babbitt said. “It was really disconcerting as a new advocate back then, because, you know, it felt like the criminal justice system just really wasn't in the corner of survivors. … When I started with SAFE, there was really no working relationship between SAFE and the county attorney's office. There was really no working relationship between the county attorney's office and the Victim Witness office. In 2012, Crime Victim Witness advocates were not county employees, so they were their own entity.”
Detective William Meier said law enforcement is smarter about sexual assault investigations than it used to be.
“There has been more trainings about trauma-informed sexual assaults,” he said. “Back in the day, we’d interview victims almost immediately after the crime and now we know that if you get two sleep cycles in, it’s better.”
Having a more cohesive Sexual Assault Response Team, Meier said, it’s also helpful.
“Back in the day it was that the law enforcement works the case and when we’re done with it, we present it to the prosecution,” Meier said. “When you have more people involved, there’s less chances that something falls through the cracks, because there’s different mindsets and different eyes looking at one topic. Other people can give you different ideas and angles on how to move forward.”
Undersheriff Josh DeBree said that, under O’Malley’s leadership, there’s also more oversight within the sheriff’s office to make sure that “cases don’t continuously fall through the cracks.”
“Part of a patrol supervisor’s job now is to manage case-loads,” he said.
There’s a board in each supervisor’s office with lists of on-going cases. Supervisors are tasked with checking in on the status of subordinates’ cases.
Supervisors also do a report audit at the end of each year to scrutinize all officers’ reports and case depositions.
Adding a second detective position has also been helpful, DeBree said.
“It’s been Sheriff O’Malley’s goal, ever since he took office, to increase the number of investigators and not put all this work on one detective to oversee every felony case in this office,” DeBree said. “He was obviously able to create a second investigator spot when we needed it the most.”
The election of Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent has made a big impact on how sexual assault cases are now prosecuted.
“If an officer is uncertain whether to charge an offense or they decide that they do not want to charge an offense, we review all of those offenses through our office,” she said. “We’ve gone through all of the cases back to 2015 to decide whether to prosecute or not. We review them in a team meeting in our office every Wednesday at noon. We walk through those cases to decide whether there needs to be additional investigation. So even if it was declined by law enforcement or if it’s left open, we determine whether there needs to be additional investigation. So if it were to be determined, after a legal review that we would not go forward and we can’t move forward, we reach out to the victims to let them know and have closure as to why we did not prosecute.”
Babbitt said Trent has also improved trial strategy for handling sexual assault cases.
“You have to work really hard to get the jury to understand trauma and victim behavior and things like that, which Peggy has made a concerted effort to do by bringing in expert witnesses who can talk about traumatic memory, victim behavior, things like that,” Babbitt said.
She also praised Becky Farley, who led the prosecution against Ridinger and serves as the one-person special victims unit for the county attorney’s office.
Before becoming a lawyer, Farley worked for Victim Witness Services when it was a nonprofit and not part of Trent’s office.
While in law school, she interned in Trent’s office for two years.
“I just kind of worked myself into a job I guess,” she said.
Farley’s only been a licensed attorney since September 2018. Ridinger’s case was her first sexual assault trial.
“Right out of school, I want speeding tickets,” she told the Boomerang. “I want little things that no one cares about. But for Peggy, I think it was important that we do share the same vision. We don’t always agree about how we get there. But we both know that the other one shares the ultimate vision and so she’s willing to let me try new things.”
“Becky really has an advocate’s heart and it’s a perfect mixture for someone to prosecute domestic violence and sexual assault cases,” Babbitt said. “Becky is tough. She's a prosecutor. She understands the law. She understands the law enforcement side of things, but she also understands what it means to meet victims where they're at and let them tell their story, go with their pace and be validating to them. I think that Peggy's office is really lucky to have a prosecutor who is also a trained advocate, because I don't that's not something you see very often.”
Under Trent’s leadership, staff for the Victim Witness Services now review police reports for every single reported sexual assault.
“We’ve had cases where law enforcement declined prosecution, and we’ve reviewed it and filed charges after additional investigation or determining that we could be successful with prosecution,” Trent told the Boomerang. “We’re always looking at the strengths and weaknesses of how we prosecute our case. Sometimes we look at whether the person has been accused of sexually assaulting someone in the past and then they might reach out to that prior victim. We talk to everyone and see if they would be interested in coming forward and helping with our case.”
Trent said that Albany County will “see a lot more jury trials going forward.”
“I think what happened over the years with my predecessor (Richard Bohling), there was a lower standard of prosecution, and we should be prosecuting violent crimes,” Trent said. “We need other programs, like adult diversion, to divert the ones that shouldn’t be in the system and that we’re focused on cases that should be prosecuted. … It’s raising the standards for what we want to see in our community of violent cases and violent crimes. These are the kinds of cases that should go to trial, and you’re not going to win all of them. It’s about seeking justice.”
If Trent decides that a sexual assault case can’t be prosecuted, she personally meets with the victim to explain her reasoning.
“I think they deserve to have me do it,” she said. “We explain the strengths and weaknesses, and it’s also an opportunity for them to tell me what they don’t like about the system, and then I take that back to our team so we can improve. When we first started in 2015 and 2016, those conversations were hard. It’s hard when someone tells us that someone didn’t believe them.”
Stone and her husband, Gary Taylor, have been together since the exact week Savannah was raped in 2010.
They moved to Cheyenne in 2016 when Taylor got a job at Microsoft's data center there.
“We needed to get away from Laramie,” Stone said. “It’s not a bad place, but once you’re in with the wrong crowd, it’s hard to change the town’s perspective of you.”
Stone’s now a stay-at-home mom of their two sons, aged 7 and 3. Taylor works at Cheyenne’s water treatment plant.
“I am a helicopter mom and I’m overprotective, because I’ve seen the opposite end of that,” Stone said. “When I was 7, I was out running in the street and nobody cared. My kid doesn’t get to do that. He might not like me for it, but he’s safe. … Right now, they are my whole world. They keep me from slipping when I feel like I’m going to lose my mind. I’m a better person for having gone through all the s— I’ve gone through in my life, and I’m a smarter person because of the life I’ve lived.”
As Stone and Taylor describe it, they have a pretty nerdy household.
They play Dungeon and Dragons. They have a campaign that’s been running since 2016.
Taylor built his computer.
They have a 3-D printer. It prints pieces for Dungeons and Dragons.
A decade later, the trauma of 2010 still creeps up in everyday life.
“I went to my first really big concert with Gary a couple years ago, and every time he wasn’t right where I could see him, I thought I was going to lose my mind,” Stone said. “For 10 years, there’s been this constant though in the back of my head that they were going to find me and do something. … When I have nightmares, (Gary’s) the one to suffer because I don’t come out of it gently. I’ve hit him multiple times because I don’t know it’s him. I tell (my sons) all the time that ‘if you need to wake mommy up, turn on the light and yell mommy’s name, don’t touch mommy’ because I’m always scared that I’m going to hit one of my kids. … Sometimes, it’s not so bad. Sometimes, I go months without thinking about it and sometimes I think about it everyday.”
For most of their relationship, Taylor only had a cursory knowledge of Stone’s rape. He didn’t know all the details until shortly before the trial.
“It was way worse than what she originally told me,” he said.
“I couldn’t tell him the worst of the worst,” Stone said.
When her sons are older, Stone said she’ll talk to them about what happened to her in 2010.
“They’re little boys. They don’t need to know yet, but as they get older and hit puberty, I plan on discussing it with them because I don’t want them to ever do to anyone what was done to their mom,” Stone said. “I want them to understand how severe it is.”
Ridinger’s trial brought a lot of closure to Stone.
“Now she’s open and able to talk about it without it affecting her the way it used to,” Taylor said.
“I couldn’t talk about it before the trial happened, and since the trial happened, it’s a lot easier to talk about it because I know that somebody f—ing believed me.” Stone told the Boomerang “People need to know how f—ed up those two boys are, and they need to know that if Laramie hadn’t dropped the damn ball, there is a man who would still be alive today.”
SAFE Project director Faryn Babbitt said that a prosecution can often be an important part of healing for victims.
“Oftentimes, it's what makes a victim feel validated — to feel like this person's paying for what they did,” she said. “You know, that they're having to register as a sex offender and they are going to jail.”
Women who decided not to press charges can often find other ways to heal, she said.
“What I've seen a lot of victims be able to do is turn around and help other victims,” Babbitt said. “After a certain amount of time has passed, they become advocates, and they start working with others, other survivors and other victims. I think that's really powerful. And, you know, some of the best advocates that I've met have been women who have survived an unimaginable trauma.”
While going public, as Stone has done, can often be cathartic for victims, Babbitt said there’s multiple healthy ways to handle the trauma.
“It's their story to tell when they want to tell it and to whom they want to tell it to,” she said. “If they never tell anybody, it's okay. If all they ever do is tell a counselor, it's OK — however they feel like they can be empowered to take back some of that control that was lost.”
Click here to read a Q&A with SAFE Project director Faryn Babbitt
Click here to read a Q&A with Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent and Prosecutor Becky Farley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.