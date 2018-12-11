LARAMIE -- University of Wyoming men's basketball coach Allen Edwards announced Tuesday that senior point guard Nyaires Redding has been suspended indefinitely from the team effective immediately.
UW said in a news release that Redding is being suspended due to his alleged involvement in an altercation in downtown Laramie last Saturday.
The Laramie Police Department log shows authorities were called about a fight after 1 a.m. Sunday at Roxie’s on Grand in downtown Laramie.
According to Lt. Gwen Smith of Laramie Police Department, Redding was issued a citation for disorderly conduct/inciting a fight in the early morning hours of Sunday. Redding was issued a municipal court date in reference to the call.
“As soon as we became aware of this situation, we informed our athletics administration,” Edwards said in a statement from UW. “Ny is being suspended from all team activities immediately.”
“In connection with the suspension of Ny Redding, we will follow all university policies and procedures related to this alleged incident,” UW athletics director Tom Burman said in the statement.
UW has refused further comment on the matter.
The 6-foot-2 Redding started UW's first nine games this season. He's averaged 6.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 28.7 minutes per game. Redding scored a season-high nine points in each of the Cowboys' last three games.
