According to Chad Baldwin, who issues news releases for the University of Wyoming, the change of hours of its libraries is not at all related to the recently-announced budget cuts, at least not directly.
“It’s more to the fact we have moved to Phase 4 of the fall semester,” he said, adding it’s due to the COVID-19 situation. “There just won’t be as many people on campus, so no, it’s not related to budget cuts.”
The adjusted hours and services during Phase 4 of the university’s fall semester are scheduled to go into effect Nov. 16 through Dec. 11.
During Phase 4, all courses and final exams will be conducted online. Although campus buildings will shift to restricted access, UW Libraries will continue to serve the UW community.
From Nov. 16-Dec. 11, Coe Library will be open weekdays from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. — with the exception of the Thanksgiving break, when it will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26-27.
The computer lab in Coe Library will maintain the same hours of operation as Coe Library through finals week, Dec. 7-11. For hours beyond Dec. 11, visit http://microlab.uwyo.edu/Labs/schedule.asp.
From Dec. 12-23, Coe Library will be open from 1-5 p.m. during weekdays and will be closed on weekends. All facilities will be closed during winter closure, Dec. 24-Jan. 3. Coe Library will reopen Monday, Jan. 4, at 1 p.m. and continue weekday hours of 1-5 p.m. through Jan. 17, 2021. Hours are subject to change based on UW administrative decisions. Hours beyond Jan. 18 will be announced later. To view hours for UW Libraries, visit www.uwyo.edu/libraries.
Studio Coe, located in Room 237 of Coe Library, will be open weekdays from noon-5 p.m. for the duration of Phase 4. It will be closed Nov. 26-27 for the Thanksgiving break.
Through the end of the fall semester, Studio Coe will continue to operate a virtual help desk available Mondays through Fridays from noon-5 p.m. To contact the virtual help desk, email coeref@uwyo.edu or call (307) 766-7002.
All other library branches will close at the start of Phase 4 operations and will reopen when spring semester classes begin Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Patrons needing materials from other branches can use “Hold for Me” to request that materials be delivered to Coe Library for pickup during Phase 4 and during winter break while Coe Library is open.
Patrons can still access Prospector and interlibrary loan services during Phase 4 and winter break, but these services depend on the availability of materials on loan from other libraries.
In addition to in-person services, remote librarian consultations, librarian chat service, texting support, e-books and e-audiobook access, and other virtual and remote services remain available through the duration of Phase 4 and winter break. Librarian chat will be available Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m.-midnight and weekends from noon-midnight through finals week. After finals week, librarian chat will be available seven days a week, including holidays, from noon-midnight. Librarian texting support is available Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at (307) 460-4336.
For a full list of available in-person and remote services, and facility safety protocols, go to www.uwyo.edu/libraries/covid/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.