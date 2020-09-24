A COVID-19 outbreak at the University of Wyoming College of Law has led to a brief isolation, UW President Ed Seidel told Laramie City Council Tuesday night.
A total of six students were involved in the outbreak, according to a news release sent out last week.
Classes at the law school are held online through Friday, and students/staff are “encouraged to shelter in place where possible.” The College of Law building is also undergoing extra sanitation protocols.
The isolation comes on the heels of the university’s announcement last week that it will no longer automatically undergo a campus-wide pause when a certain threshold of positive cases is reached. Prior to that, five symptomatic cases of students or staff in a given day caused such a pause, which includes remote classes and suggested sheltering in place for five days. UW underwent a full pause from Sept. 2-14 following the Labor Day weekend.
In an address to the UW Board of Trustees last Thursday, Seidel said that, while pauses were still on the table as a possible solution for outbreaks, the focus of new standards is to isolate certain parts of campus as opposed to the entire university.
Among the updated indicators for taking action are:
— Five symptomatic cases within the campus community
— A 20% increase in seven-day rolling average
— 15 cases within a two-day span
— One fatality
— Capacity for quarantine is less than 20%
“This is our plan going forward, to be more targeted in the interventions that we take,” Seidel said. “There is a strong hope that we will be able to keep the university open, keep our students in-person, in class.”
The university currently has 96 active COVID-19 cases.
During a public comment period at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, a UW student took exception to the way business has been held at the university this fall in regard to keeping students safe, saying that having campus open is dangerous to the campus community and city of Laramie itself.
“Is it really safe to be sending students charged in your care to in-person classes amid a pandemic, especially since the cases in our county skyrocketed?” the student asked. “Do you think it’s remotely possible for the children and young adults charged in your care to be socially distant in their dorm rooms when they share bathrooms with up to or over 20 other students?
“If you truly believe this to be safe, maybe you should spend the rest of the winter bunking in Hill Hall (dormitory).”
Seidel responded to the student’s comment by noting the actions UW has taken as a university are similar to what schools around the nation are doing. The university is currently in Phase 2 of its reopening, which projects to have 3,500 students on campus still taking mostly online courses by the end of September. The next phase plans to have all students on campus taking a combination of in-person/virtual courses for eight weeks.
Seidel also used Johns Hopkins University, the prestigious college in Baltimore, as an example. Johns Hopkins has gone completely virtual for the semester though, according to Seidel, the campus itself is manageable. The city itself is instead the problem.
In Laramie, it’s possible to keep both the city and university up and running, he said.
“It depends a lot on the local conditions. We of course have a different environment here. It’s a much cleaner environment,” Seidel said. “While we won’t be coronavirus free, I can promise you we will take interventions as we did and already once did. … There are judgments here, but I can assure you they are very scientifically generated.”
Lawyers are, by nature, windy. Did they really expect them NOT to spread a virus which is communicated via aerosol transmission? It was reckless for them to open for in-person classes (which they did, though they may not admit it, because they valued revenue over the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff).
