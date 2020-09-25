White specs of ash floated down from thick, orange and gray smoke that rolled into the Laramie Valley Friday afternoon.
It was an initial clue that the Mullen Fire, burning in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest for a little more than week to the southwest, changed from bad to worse.
That was confirmed after the latest fire update at about 7:45 p.m. Friday on the U.S. Forest Service’s Incident Information website: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7208/.
The Mullen Fire more than doubled in size, torching 18,047 acres since Thursday afternoon. The total acres burned as of Friday evening is now 35,810 with 2% containment.
Late Friday afternoon, a Type 2 Incident Management Team grew concerned with high winds, including gusts of 40 miles per hour, wind direction and limited visibility. It prompted additional evacuations of the Foxborough area, including Fox Park, Pelton Creek Cabins, Wold Tract, Mountain Home and Wycolo. People were asked to not return home, and if they were currently at their property, they were allowed to stay. But if they left, they would not be allowed to return.
At about 6 p.m. Friday, more evacuations were issued from Fox Park to Albany South through the valley to Fox Creek Road, including areas west of Highway 11 and Middle Fork Canyon.
Areas under mandatory evacuations for several days include: Lake Creek community; Rambler community; Rob Roy community; and the Keystone communities of Keystone proper, lower Keystone, Langford/Ricker, Moore’s Gulch and 507C cabin grouping. A pre-evacuation notice is still in place for the Centennial Valley, and was issued later Friday night for the Woods Landing corridor.
The critical fire weather is expected to remain very high through today with stronger winds out of the west/northwest, including gusts reaching 50 mph. A cold front will arrive Sunday, which should bring cooler temperatures, higher humidity and a chance of snow showers.
Total ground firefighting personnel increased to 426, with most of the planned actions to include structure triage, structure prep and point protection at Rambler subdivision, Keystone, Centennial, Foxborough, Fox Park and additional values at risk in the fire area. They were also beginning to scout the Albany area.
According to the Forest Service update, firefighters are putting intense effort into protecting all the communities along the Centennial Valley. Aircraft are being used heavily to support the structure protection on the ground.
“Firefighters are working tirelessly. They’re doing amazing work with the resources they have, in very adverse conditions,” Incident Commander Jared Hohn said in a press release.
The fuels in extremely rugged terrain consisting of dense vegetation and live, blowdown and beetle-killed deadfall lodgepole pine trees are also contributing factors to increased fire activity.
More than 10 aerial firefighting aircraft, including a VLAT (very large airtanker), multiple LATs (large airtanker), single-engine airtankers, CL-415 scoopers and smaller scoopers (fire bosses) and helicopters have been working the fire since the early stages protecting structures and cooling the perimeter to slow its rate of spread. The scooper aircraft are using Lake Hattie, Lake Owen and Rob Roy Reservoir for water collection. The Wyoming Game and Fish also placed a temporary watercraft restriction at Lake Hattie.
At 6 a.m. Tuesday, command of the fire was transferred to the Rocky Mountain Area Incident Management Blue Team.
In addition to the Forest Service’s incident website; more information, links and messages are available via the official Forest Service Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest Twitter account, @FS_MBRTB, and on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/MullenFire/.
