Union Pacific officials have no definitive timeline for clearing the remainder of wreckage following a 56-train-car derailment Oct. 4.
The crash, which claimed the lives of two railroad employees, is still under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board, which said it could take more than a year to complete the investigation.
No new updates have been released, and investigators are in the fact-gathering stages, reviewing maintenance records, operations history and weather. The tracker from the stationary train has been sent to the safety board’s headquarters in Washington, D.C.
Although crews have cleared the tracks to allow train traffic to flow through the area, officials couldn’t say when they expect to have the remaining few train cars and additional debris cleared.
“Locomotives and a few rail cars still remain at the site,” said Union Pacific spokeswoman Raquel Espinoza. “We will continue working to cut up the cars, which are then put on a truck and moved to different locations. I don’t have a firm timeline, but we are working as fast as we can.”
