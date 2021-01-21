Possession of A Controlled Substance
Shortly past 6 p.m., Jan. 19, Laramie Police Department Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of North Lincoln Street for a report of a possible intruder.
As a result of the officers’ investigation,Frank Rodriguez, 43, Laramie resident, was arrested and charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance (WS 35-7-1031).
At this time, Rodriguez is being held at the Albany County Detention Center. No bond has been set.
Felony Possession is punishable by imprisonment for not more than five years, a fine of not more than $10,000, or both.
At this time, these charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless pronounced guilty.
Strangulation of a Household Member
At 4:30 p.m., Jan. 20, Laramie Police Department Officers were dispatched to the 2200 Block of South 15th Street for a report of a disturbance.
As a result of the officers’ investigation, Shawn Harnden, 49, Laramie , was arrested and charged with Strangulation of a Household Member (WS 6-2-509).
Harnden remains in custody at the Albany County Detention Center. No bond has been set.
Wyoming Statute 6-2-509 states a person is guilty of strangulation of a household member if he intentionally and knowingly or recklessly causes or attempts to cause bodily injury to a household member by impeding the normal breathing or circulation of blood by applying pressure on the throat or neck of the household member; or blocking the nose and mouth of the household member. Strangulation of a household member is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than five years.
At this time, these charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
