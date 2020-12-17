Editor’s note: It is the policy of the Laramie Boomerang, as it is with many newspapers across the U.S., to not publish submitted poems, unless there is a special section created, which the Boomerang does not contain. However, this one-time submission is done so well, and with much humor, that we are making an exception. We hope you will enjoy this as much as we at the newspaper have.
‘Twas the Night Before Christmas 2020‘Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house
We were all under quarantine, even the mouse
Both of us were nestled snug in our bed
While visions of Santa danced in our head
And Polly in her face shield and I in my mask
Had just settled in for our night’s sleeping task
When outside the house there arose such a din
That I checked the security camera for a possible break-in
Santa was there with presents to bring in the door
I said “Santa stay out, you can’t come in anymore”!
He said it’s okay I’ve had the test
The one way up the nose cause it’s the best
And tonight before I let the reindeer fly
I checked that my temperature wasn’t too high
Okay we said, come on inside
We know you and the reindeer have had a long ride
But keep your distance, at least six feet is best
We don’t want the virus, you know the rest
Well Santa, I’d like to shake hands with you
But right now an elbow bump will just have to do
And oh for those presents just leave them anywhere
Then you and your reindeer can get outta here
Santa it must be hard to travel the world in an instant
Especially when you must remain socially distant
This year we got much Covid-wiser
Soon we’ll be protected by shots from Pfizer
2020 was not very good it was more like a bad dream
Next year will be better when we have the vaccine
Santa put on his hat as he said “I’d like to stay”
But the ‘deer and I must be on our way
So he sprang to his feet and then gave a whistle
And they flew off like the down on a thistle
But I heard him exclaim as he drove off in his sleigh
Merry Christmas, stay healthy, 2021 is not far away
