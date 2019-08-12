CASPER — Members of the Northern Arapaho Tribe overwhelmingly voted on Saturday to ensure its chairman stays in office.
The tribal citizens’ votes at a Saturday General Council meeting reflected their opinions on a number of decisions the majority of the Northern Arapaho Business Council has made in recent months regarding casino operations; the employment of longtime advisers, lawyers and its casino boss — all non-tribal members; and the conduct of Chairman Lee Spoonhunter.
“Today, the people spoke. Our Tribe and our Ancestors are proud because this was tribal sovereignty in action. We thank our community for showing up to stand up for our Tribe,” Spoonhunter said in a statement. “Unfortunately, some of the Council didn’t like that, but this is a democracy and we respect the will of the people.”
Among the topics on Saturday’s General Council agenda was a resolution that would have triggered a recall election of Spoonhunter if passed. That resolution failed.
The resolution’s sponsor said she wanted to see Spoonhunter removed for conduct that is contradictory to how a tribal leader should act, including harassment and threats of physical violence he admitted to.
Another resolution to fire the tribe’s current law firm, Atlanta-based Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton, also failed.
In a lawsuit filed Aug. 2, the firm allegedly improperly influenced a majority of the business council and tribal affairs, in addition to overseeing the wrongful firing of two casino managers. The firm has denied any wrongdoing.
The General Council also voted to ban “in perpetuity” former law firm Baldwin, Crocker & Rudd of Lander; former lobbyist Mark Howell; and former casino CEO Jim Conrad from working for the tribe amid allegations of acting without approval, questionable spending and other actions — allegations they have all denied.
Comprised of every Northern Arapaho Tribe citizen of voting age, the General Council is the supreme governing body of the tribe. The Business Council is made up of six elected members who make day-to-day decisions for the tribe.
Saturday’s meeting required 150 members to make a quorum.
Leading up to the votes, the tribe — in a move endorsed by four of the six business council members — sued its former law firm July 29. The tribe claimed the firm excessively billed the tribe and has refused to return legal documents and tribal money the firm possessed.
Baldwin, Crocker & Rudd denied the allegations, saying it has returned all tribal money, has provided billing information as requested by the business council and hasn’t returned some documents because the tribe’s new lawyers haven’t fulfilled their obligations to address conflicts of interest — allegations the new firm has denied. The Star-Tribune has also obtained documents raising questions about the tribe’s allegations against the Lander-based firm.
Then, business council members Anthony “Al” Addison and Samuel Dresser and tribal citizens and former casino managers Faith Wallowing Bull and Rosella Moring sued Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton.
Wallowing Bull, the former casino chief financial officer, sponsored the resolutions for a recall election of Spoonhunter and firing Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton. She wasn’t immediately available for an interview Saturday afternoon.
Despite the divide between some on the Business Council, member Stephen Fast Horse said Saturday’s vote proved that a majority of the tribe is united.
“Today we showed it in numbers,” he said in an emailed statement. “Our community stands behind the direction the Business Council has taken and reasserted our sovereignty as Arapahos.”
