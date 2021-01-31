Jacqueline Hauptman is an advocate for amending trapping laws. She is a 20 year resident of Wyoming who holds degrees in animal science and biology. She enjoys observing and studying wildlife and habitats. She can occasionally seen on Sand Creek road picking up trash while birding.

Jacqueline Hauptman is an advocate for amending trapping laws. She is a 20 year resident of Wyoming who holds degrees in animal science and biology. She enjoys observing and studying wildlife and habitats. She can occasionally seen on Sand Creek road picking up trash while birding.