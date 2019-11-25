Cheyenne's East High student and acting attorney for the plaintiff Aubrey Bailey, right, bows her head while listening to testimony during the Wyoming High School Mock Trial on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the Laramie County District Court in Cheyenne. The winning team, from Laramie, will represent Wyoming in the National High School Mock Trial competition in Evansville, Ind., in May. Also pictured is East High student and acting attorney Levi Brown, left.