Three more Wyoming residents have died as a result of coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll from the illness to 57.
The department said all three of the people who died were older adults who had existing health conditions known to make patients more susceptible to complications from the coronavirus.
One Albany County woman died last week, while an older Washakie County woman and an older Lincoln County man both died earlier this month.
The news came as the state’s number of active coronavirus cases grew by 36 Tuesday with the reporting of new confirmed cases in 19 counties.
The Health Department, in its daily coronavirus update, said 112 new laboratory-confirmed cases were reported Tuesday, as were 50 new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of people reported to have recovered from confirmed or probable cases grew by 123, leaving the state with 1,726 active cases, an increase of 36 from Monday.
Albany County had 278 active cases; Laramie County had 268; Natrona had 183; Fremont had 168; Sheridan had 134; Campbell had 126; Park had 107; Lincoln had 89; teton had 54; Big Horn had 49; Sweetwater had 43; Converse had 42; Goshen had 38; Carbon had 33; Platte had 26; Crook and Uinta each had 17; Weston had 16; Johnson had 14; Washakie had 12; Sublette had nine, and Hot Springs had three.
Niobrara County continued to be the only county in the state without any active coronavirus cases.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The 112 new laboratory-confirmed cases came from 19 counties, with Albany and Natrona counties reporting the most new cases at 16 each.
The new cases brought the total seen since the first coronavirus case was detected in Wyoming in March to 6,740.
The number of probable cases increased by 50 to total 1,224 since March.
Of the 7,964 people diagnosed with confirmed or probable cases of the virus since the pandemic began, 6,181 have recovered, the Health Department said, an increase of 123 from Tuesday.
