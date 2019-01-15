CHEYENNE – Three bills meant to raise Wyoming out of the bottom tier of the gender wage gap passed out of committee Monday.
The bills, drafted by Minority Leader Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, over the interim and approved by the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee, look to find different avenues to try and close Wyoming’s significant pay gap. A review of 228 occupations in Wyoming by the state government recently showed women here earned on average 32 cents less for every dollar compared with their male counterparts. That ends up being the highest such wage gap in the nation.
House Bill 71, which was approved on a 9-0 vote, would increase the maximum fines for employers who violate equal-pay provisions from $250 a day to $500 a day. House Bill 72, which was approved on an 8-1 vote with Rep. Clarence Styvar, R-Cheyenne, the sole no vote, would eliminate the ability of employers to bar workers from discussing wages.
And House Bill 84 would promote wage equality in state employment, including programs like those created by ENDOW, the state’s economic development initiative. HB 84 ended up being the toughest sell of the night, passing on a 5-4 vote with Chairwoman Sue Wilson, R-Cheyenne, casting the deciding vote. Reps. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette; Scott Clem, R-Gillette; Tim Hallinan, R-Gillette; and Styvar voted against.
Supporters of the bills said each would help solve an issue related to the gender gap. HB 72 would allow employees to talk about wages without the fear of being fired, and learn if women were being paid less for the same job as their male counterparts. HB 84 would put the state government’s money where its mouth is by making sure it isn’t perpetuating the problem. And HB 71 would make sure the penalties for violating equal pay laws would fine employers at the same level for discrimination or wage theft.
Another issue in closing the wage gap is the ability for a woman to leave an abusive relationship, said Tara Muir, public policy director for the Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault.
“Often, the No. 1 barrier for why women stay (in an abusive relationship) is they don’t have a place to go. They don’t have decent job with a decent wage to put a roof over their head, to put food on the table for their children,” Muir said. “If she doesn’t have the resources in the state of Wyoming and is subject to some of this unequal pay issue, she can’t leave. So we’re behind (these three bills).”
The inclusion of ENDOW efforts in HB 84, including the startup funding program Kickstart Wyoming, made several members of the committee balk. An amendment by Clem would have eliminated state-sponsored initiatives from the requirements being placed on government agencies, but it failed on a 4-4 vote. Majority Floor Leader Barlow was excused from the committee meeting and didn’t vote on the split amendment.
Clem led the charge on questioning how effective the bills would be and if they were the right solution to the state’s problem. A major concern for Clem and others on the committee was whether the stats compiled about Wyoming’s wage gap took into account things like experience, education and time with a company. He also wanted to make sure the bills wouldn’t prevent an employer from rewarding an employee regardless of gender for hard work and productivity.
Connolly was explicit that she didn’t want the Legislature meddling with the ability of an employer to reward a productive and loyal employee for their hard work.
“Nothing in our equal pay work in any way diminishes the importance of merit, of seniority or quality of production. Those kinds of things are and should be valued. And nothing in equal pay says they shouldn’t be,” Connolly said. “Someone works harder, someone works longer, they should be paid more. No two ways about it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.