Because of the association with oil, it is traditional to indulge in foods that are cooked in it. There are two that are closely associated with Chanukah.
The first food is known as latkes (pronounced “lot-cuz). These are potato pancakes. While it is convenient to buy pre-made mix in supermarkets, usually by two companies, Streits or Manischewitz, many households still make these in the traditional manner, by hand (although nowadays some people substitute the old hand grater with a food processor).
The other item associated with Chanukah that is cooked in oil is sufganiyot. These are fried donut that are either topped or filled with jelly.
However, any food that is fried with oil during Chanukah is acceptable (and yes, that can include fried chicken)
The dreidel
Perhaps one of the better known songs of Chanukah is the dreidel song. It goes as follows:
“I have a little dreidel
I made it out of clay
And when it’s dry and ready
Then dreidel I shall play
(chorus: Oh, dreidel, dreidel, dreidel/I made it out of clay/And when it’s dry and ready/Then dreidel I shall play. Hey!)
The dreidel, is perhaps the most famous custom associated with Chanukah . Indeed, various rabbis have tried to find an integral connection between the dreidel and the Hanukkah story; the standard explanation is that the letters nun, gimmel, hey, shin, which appear on the dreidel in the Diaspora, stand for nes gadol haya sham–“a great miracle happened there; in Israel the dreidel says nun, gimmel, hey, pey, which means “a great miracle happened here.”
One 19th-century rabbi maintained that Jews played with the dreidel in order to fool the Greeks if they were caught studying Torah, which had been outlawed. Others figured out elaborate gematriot [numerological explanations based on the fact that every Hebrew letter has a numerical equivalent] and word plays for the letters nun, gimmel, hey, shin. For example, nun, gimmel, hey, shin in gematria equals 358, which is also the numerical equivalent of mashiach or Messiah!
Finally, the letters nun, gimmel, hey, shin are supposed to represent the four kingdoms that tried to destroy us [in ancient times]: N = Nebuchadnetzar = Babylon; H = Haman = Persia = Madai; G = Gog = Greece; and S = Seir = Rome.
Truth is, all of these elaborate explanations were invented after the fact.
The dreidel game originally had nothing to do with Chanukah; it has been played by various people in various languages for many centuries.
The Eastern European game of dreidel (including the letters nun, gimmel, hey, shin) is directly based on the German equivalent of the totum game: N = Nichts = nothing; G = Ganz = all; H = Halb = half; and S = Stell ein = put in. In German, the spinning top was called a “torrel” or “trundl,” and in Yiddish it was called a “dreidel,” a “fargl,” a “varfl” [= something thrown], “shtel ein” [= put in], and “gor, gorin” [= all].
When Hebrew was revived as a spoken language, the dreidel was called, among other names, a sevivon, which is the one that caught on.
Thus the dreidel game represents an irony of Jewish history. In order to celebrate the holiday of Chanukah, which celebrated the victory over cultural assimilation, the dreidel game is an example of cultural assimilation. ! Of course, there is a world of difference between imitating non-Jewish games and worshiping idols, but the irony remains nonetheless. (source: myjewishlearning.com)
Presents
With the exception of here in the U.S., and perhaps Canada, gift giving is not a custom during Chanukah. Also not a custom is/was giving a different gift each of the eight nights.
In many households, when gifts were given, these were of a practical, not frivolous nature: clothing, a book, some money (but not too much, maybe a dollar, either as currency or in coin). The running joke is when it came to clothing, often the item would be too large, leading to the response: “You’ll grow into it.”
The only other item of note that often is given is chocolates in the shape of circles that are wrapped in gold or silver foil that is embossed to resemble ancient coins. These usually are packaged in small red-colored fishnet bags.
However, in many households, the emphasis is on “Tzedekah,” Hebrew for charity. Rather than indulge a child with presents, emphasis is placed on helping those less fortunate, to teach a child to perform charitable acts of kindness.
(Incidentally, tzedakah is similar to another Hebrew word: tzedek, which means justice. There is an expression, “Tzedek, tzedek, tierdorf.” Translated, it means, “Justice, justice you shall pursue.”) (source: Deuteronomy 16:20).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.