CHEYENNE — It’s a common story: People aren’t reading much anymore.
A story by the Washington Post from late June noted that leisure reading in the United States is at an all-time low, showing that around 19 percent of Americans ages 15 and older read for pleasure on a given day.
Cheyenne’s East High reading teacher Rory Mack is working to combat this.
For nearly a decade, Mack has been quietly gathering book and monetary donations to make sure his students have at least one book to read every Christmas.
“I know a lot of my students don’t receive books as gifts for their birthdays or for Christ-mas,” he said. “Many of them don’t like to read books. So I thought if they got a book that they were actually interested in, they might sit down and read it.”
His goal isn’t even to get his students reading massive novels like “Gone With the Wind,” but rather trying to get them interested in reading anything. If they have a passion for fishing, then he’s going to find a book about fishing that would be great for their age range. The students might prefer to read graphic novels or comic books.
So Mack will track down the perfect tale, just for them.
Then right before Christmas break, he brings out a large box at the front of his classroom. Inside the box are dozens of books with a Post-It note on each, designating which book (or books) will be for a certain student.
Their eyes light up. Usually, Mack will see his students flipping through their gifts.
He admits that watching his students get excited about books is a pretty incredible feeling.
“I just want to find something that will make them pick up a book, go through it and read it,” he said. “I’ve had kids who have graduated and I’ll see them later and they’ll mention how they remember getting a book from me. I love doing this.”
But he’ll be the first to tell anyone that these gifts wouldn’t be possible without the help of the community.
In late November or early December, Mack reaches out to friends and colleagues, looking for book or monetary donations. Some will send him gift cards; others will write checks or even hunt through their bookshelves, looking through good options for the students.
Mack’s friend and fellow Cheyenne Little Theatre Players member Cathie Chadwick is one of the people who has donated over the past few years.
“One of my sons was in Rory’s class, so I can really understand how important reading is,” she said. “I want to help these kids succeed and get a Christmas present they wouldn’t normally expect. Rory helped get my son hooked on C.J. Box’s books, which was just great. I’ve been in a place where people have looked out for me and made sure my family had a good Christmas, so I just want to pay it forward. I’m so glad that there are people who do things like this, especially because teachers don’t make a lot of money. It’s nice to see Rory going the extra mile for his students.”
Mack doesn’t give the books as gifts for the recognition. He just knows how incredible reading is and wants to share that love with all of his students.
“I feel this is a success, and I can definitely see myself doing this throughout the rest of my teaching career,” he said. “What’s the worst that can happen? They might find a new book they love? I’m OK with that. I’m just blessed to have people in my life and our community who are willing to help out, especially at this time of year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.