Proposed plans to annex 24.3 acres of county land adjacent to West Laramie passed the first reading at Tuesday’s meeting of Laramie City Council, while several families from the area expressed strong disapproval of the residential development intended for the land. The next step is a public hearing on May 5, with a final vote May 19.
Following the approval of the plan during April 13’s Planning Commission meeting, this first reading before city council allowed further opportunity for city representatives and the public to discuss and understand the annexation plan – most feedback from among the public, including letters sent in prior to the meeting, focused on maintaining West Laramie’s rural feeling and limiting its population density.
The land, spanning an area approximately equal to 24 football fields, is located at the southwest corner of Venture Drive and Colorado Avenue and is the intended site of a new residential subdivision including 3 multi-family lots, like apartment complexes, and 91 single and twin-family lots.
“If you compare that amount of land to the already developed land to the south (where we live), there are less than 30 homes in the equivalent space. The density of homes built on the land in question should be similar to the density of homes that already exists in West Laramie,” Kara and Ryan Reynolds said in a letter addressed to associate planner Matthew Cox. “We would be dismayed to have the land behind our house turned into a packed subdivision like you'd find in any suburb in Colorado. West Laramie is not like those places, and we don't want it to become such. That's why we live here, not there."
Council-member Paul Weaver voiced his support for the project as better for the community overall.
“Change in a community is always difficult,” Weaver said. “We understand that West Laramie has, for a long time, had a rural flavor to it. I don’t think that’s going to go away with the approval and completion of this development. … We recognize that not for everyone is it universally good, but I think for the community as a whole this is going to be a good project.”
The question of a wall or privacy fence as part of the development landed on the verdict that no developer or homeowner in Laramie is required to include such features in their construction, and those wishing for walls or fence would be responsible for building their own.
“We feel like the city is advocating for this subdivision, and really advocating for people who aren’t even there yet, aren’t even residents there. They really aren’t listening to the voice of the people that live here,” West Laramie resident Reba Nordin said. “It’s a high-density proposition, and it’s just not what West Laramie is about.”
