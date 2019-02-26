CHEYENNE – Tomorrow, Scott Ramage will get out of bed and make breakfast for his three girls, who are all under 8 years old. He’ll make eggs or pour them each a bowl of cereal, then he’ll drive them to school and eat his own breakfast later.
But today, Ramage is up early – before his daughters, before the sun. He arrives to work at 5 a.m. at the Walmart distribution center on Logistics Drive, and he’ll stay until 5 p.m., just before the sun goes down.
He did the same thing yesterday. He’ll do the same thing six days from now, when the weekend rolls around again. And it’s the same thing he’s done for the past nine years.
It’s not that he dislikes this routine – he doesn’t mind the work, and he makes decent money doing it, he said. But it’s a job, not a career, and he wants more – for himself and his family.
So after he sends his kids to school this week, he’ll drive to Laramie County Community College for his own classes. He’s halfway through learning to be an HVAC technician, and, to him, the courses are a second chance at a career – a chance, he said, to get his life straight.
It’s not just a second chance for Ramage or students like him. Career and technical education (CTE) advocates say these programs are an opportunity for all Wyoming industries, which have struggled to find enough skilled workers to fill the increasing number of trade-job vacancies left by an aging and transient workforce.
“I think right now, the problem is bigger than it’s ever been,” Laramie County School District 1 career and technical education coordinator Jeff Stone said.
Career and technical fields include everything from hospitality to computer science to electrical maintenance to construction. But across the board, these industries struggle to find people with the skills to do the job.
Not enough students
Career and technical education students are learning what feels to many like a dead language. Not enough people know the vocabulary, and not enough people are interested in learning.
“There was a long time where people were pushing high school students to get college degrees,” LCCC instructor Stephen Hrkach said. “So we started having these huge gaps.”
Hrkach is a wind energy technology instructor. He said wind energy is a promising career path that’s only expected to grow – the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services projects a more than 20 percent increase in wind energy jobs in the next few years – but there isn’t enough interest to fill the need, and recruitment is a challenge.
“I can fit 25 people in a class; right now I have 14,” he said.
Hrkach said some of the resistance comes from antiquated ideas about what CTE fields look like.
“It’s not just grunt labor, it’s a lot of brain,” he said.
Hrkach isn’t alone in having too few students. Statewide data confirms a reduction in the number of students – both high school and post-secondary – who are in CTE-concentrated programs. There were 19 percent fewer high school students and nearly 14 percent fewer post-secondary students considered CTE concentrators in the 2017-18 school year than in 2012-13, according to federal Carl Perkins Act data.
One beast feeds the other. Because not enough students are pursuing CTE fields, businesses can’t fill their vacancies, so they can’t bid on local jobs, and those jobs then go to out-of-state companies, Stone said.
This labor shortage has been an issue in the state for some time now. In a 2006 study commissioned by the Department of Workforce Services, companies reported losing an average of 17.5 percent of sales volume per year because of the shortages.
In the past few years, the state has led a number of efforts to curtail this trend. Through the Next Generation Sector Partnerships, which give industry the lead in developing workforce goals and policy initiatives, the state is giving increased support to career and technical programming.
CTE has seen strong legislative support this session, as well. Gov. Mark Gordon signed a bill Feb. 15 to expand the Hathaway Scholarship to include CTE pathways – a bill championed by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow.
“I campaigned on making sure that we paid more attention to the trades, making sure that we see a career pathway as another plan A and not a plan B,” Balow said. “We actually made significant changes to our accountability system to include career readiness as part of the equation – so a student looks successful whether they’ve taken Advanced Placement courses or whether they’ve taken courses that prepare them for a trade.”
Through all of these efforts combined, the hope is that more students will feel empowered to join CTE programs. But despite the progress, CTE advocates say ghosts of the No Child Left Behind mindset, which emphasized college-readiness for all students, still cast a shadow over trade jobs.
“The way society is, they make it seem like if you don’t go to a four-year college, you won’t get a job,” said Kollin West, a student in LCCC’s wind energy program.
But four-year programs are not for everybody, West said, himself included.
The only way to chip away at the stigma is to show more people how crucial trade jobs are, he said.
His classmate, Jamie Gooch, said he was one of those people who looked down on trade school. But after getting a bachelor’s degree and not being able to find work in his field, he reconsidered his position.
“I got a four-year history degree from UW, and the best job I could get out of it was retail because the job market in history was just so saturated,” he said. “I think the idea is starting to sway more and more because a lot of these guys that are coming out of four-year colleges are finding that the work they went to school for just isn’t there, while a lot of people going in for automotive and renewable resources and HVAC are quickly finding jobs and getting paid.”
Workforce declines while jobs increase
Job growth in Wyoming is on the rise. Long-term industry and occupational projections signal an incoming boost in a number of CTE industries, such as construction, mining and health care.
Some of those projections put industries at upwards of 20 percent growth from 2016 to 2026. Even short-term projections, which tend to be more reliable, indicate significant growth in a number of CTE fields in 2019, according to data from the Department of Workforce Services.
But while the number of jobs is increasing, the number of people to fill them is decreasing, and has been for the past few years. Between 2016 and 2017, the number of people working in the state dropped by almost 7,000 people, or 2.1 percent. Between 2012 and 2017, the number of workers dropped by almost 14,000. Department of Workforce Services economists say that trend is now leveling off and stabilizing.
“The workforce decreasing is generally not a good thing,” said Patrick Manning, an economist with DWS. “If the labor force keeps going down and job growth keeps going up, something’s going to have to give.”
Wyoming has both an older and a more transient population than many other states, and its reflected in the numbers.
“You not only have pure job growth, you have transfers and people exiting the workforce, either by retiring or leaving the state,” Manning said.
This creates a headache for businesses that require skilled laborers, because there aren’t enough students studying the trades to fill the vacancies left by retirements.
“We have an aging workforce, so our young people are our biggest resource,” said Larry Fodor, a project manager at Cheyenne contracting company Mechanical Systems Inc.
Fodor is the go-between for students and local construction leaders through the NextGen Partnership. He works directly with LCSD1 and LCCC to funnel students into construction businesses hungry for skilled labor.
“We have to train from within to keep the kids here,” he said. “Our goal is for it to not be a second choice.”
High schools are rallying behind CTE, too. LCSD1 CTE coordinator Jeff Stone listed a number of programs the district offers. He said the district looks at what industry leaders want, which informs the types of CTE programs they bring in.
For example, East High School’s welding program is catered toward setting students up for any number of welding careers. Students spend most of their class time off-campus, doing real work.
Matt Nolan, the welding instructor at East, said the program opens a lot of doors for students.
“Right now, it’s just a very lucrative job to get into,” he said.
But CTE courses are a good fit for students who don’t necessarily want to go into the trades, too, said Triumph High School CTE instructor Michelle Aldrich.
“I need pinto beans, and where are the garlic cloves?” Triumph High School freshman Max Hutchinson shouts across the school kitchen.
She has one headphone in, and she’s dancing and singing the words to a 21 Savage song while working her way down her list of ingredients. She’s making refried beans, one dish in a whole-class effort to build a Tex-Mex inspired meal.
Normally, the class caters events around town, including at the Legislature. It’s a treat, then, that this time they’re cooking for themselves.
This is Max’s second CTE class at Triumph. She wants to be a preschool teacher, but even though her plan isn’t to end up in a CTE field, she likes having the option to take the courses.
“I like more interactive things,” she said.
Aldrich, who will soon take over as the CTE coordinator for all of Wyoming with the Department of Education, said it’s important for students to have these skills, even if they don’t plan to use them professionally.
She said ultimately, high schoolers have a lot of time to decide what their life will look like. But having options is a comfort to many of her students.
Scott Ramage wishes he would have considered those options sooner.
“You take one year off and then another, and then you’re 30,” he said.
Still, Ramage said it was worth the late start to find something he’s passionate about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.