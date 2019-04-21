CHEYENNE – Everyone involved with Recover Wyoming has been touched by substance abuse in some way.
The state’s only federally recognized recovery community group was founded nine years ago in Cheyenne to facilitate the transition from treatment to long-term rehabilitation. Staff connects Wyoming residents with possible housing, counseling and mental health resources during a critical point in the recovery process. It’s one of the only groups of its kind – one that offers a safe space without clinical services.
“We honor all pathways to recovery,” said Laura Griffith, Recover Wyoming’s director and founder. “We work with everyone, including repeat offenders and those just getting out of treatment.”
The group recently connected a recovering heroin abuser with clothes and a recovery coach. Every year, they serve 3,000 Wyoming residents through phone and in-person communication.
“We’re also a place for people to hang out, use our computers, and look for jobs and housing,” Griffith said. “It’s about rebuilding lives.”
Although the organization assists a variety of recovering addicts, Griffith is working alongside the state to improve education and access to opioid abuse treatment.
Wyoming has been spared the worst of the nationwide epidemic in the past two decades, but through federal and state funding, the Wyoming Department of Health is helping local medical facilities save lives.
Statewide opioid deaths first fell below the national average between 2014 and 2016, but Wyoming still saw an average of 7.3 deaths per 100,000 people during that time.
The state Department of Health received three grants funded by the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration in the past few years to expand Medication Assisted Treatment and access to counseling, according to spokeswoman Kim Deti.
Medication Assisted Treatment, or MAT, is the use of FDA-approved medications in conjunction with behavioral therapies to treat substance use disorders. Often, these medications relieve withdrawal symptoms and increase patient survival, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Methadone, buprenorphine and naltrexone all treat opioid dependence.
The first grant developed a two-year Medication Assisted Treatment Prescription Drug and Opioid Addiction project that ended in July 2018. Roughly $2.4 million helped Casper’s Central Wyoming Counseling Center and Rock Springs’ Southwest Counseling Center provide MAT services to 357 individuals, which ultimately increased abstinence from a variety of drugs.
A second grant developed a two-year program called the State Targeted Response to the Opioid Crisis, which provided $2 million per year for a half-dozen clinics to implement MAT.
So far, 351 opioid addicts have been served, and of those who left the program, 62% were reported as having completed treatment.
“Which is considered an excellent treatment completion rate,” Deti said.
Now, with a third grant, the state is developing another opioid response plan. The two-year program is expected to total more than $10 million. MAT services will be provided in every region of the state, with 81% of funds spent at the community level.
Currently, at least seven statewide providers are equipped to provide comprehensive MAT services in Wyoming, Deti said.
The progress is clear, but there’s still work to do.
“One potential gap is an overall shortage of mental health and physical health-care professionals in many areas of Wyoming,” Deti said.
Griffith said there’s still a need for treatment options, especially in more rural parts of the state.
“Even if you have money to pay for treatment, it’s hard to find,” she said. “The wait lists are long, and people die while they’re waiting. We need more immediate accessibility to treatment. When someone says ‘I’m ready,’ it’s sad to say ‘well, we’ll see in 30 days.’”
As a person in long-term recovery herself – and more than 15 years sober – Griffith encourages others to develop peer-led organizations similar to Recover Wyoming.
“All the staff and board are in recovery or have family members in recovery,” she said. “That’s where we sit in the scheme of the world.”
