CHEYENNE – Revised education standards are coming to Wyoming’s 48 school districts, and they’re one step closer after the State Board of Education discussed via videoconference Friday how best to make it happen.
“We are holding this meeting to gain a better understanding of the implications of the attorney general’s opinion in our standards work,” Board Chairman Walt Wilcox said.
The state recently adopted new content standards for computer science courses, but chose to hold off on setting guidelines for evaluation of student performance. Last year, the board sought guidance from Attorney General Bridget Hill’s office on how to move forward with streamlining all standards.
It posed questions such as:
n What determines whether a standard is mandatory or elective?
n How do you differentiate by grade level?
n How do you interpret words like “enhanced” and “priority” in the computer science standards?
The attorney general responded with a legal opinion in November, and the board discussed it for the first time Friday. Tom Sachse, state board coordinator, presented his main takeaways of the opinion:
The state board can designate standards and benchmarks as “enhanced,” “priority” and “supporting.”
The board should designate some high school standards and benchmarks as graduation standards.
The board should establish uniformity of the high school diploma.
But just as the discussion got underway, some of the board members realized that not everyone had seen a then-private second opinion by the attorney general’s office – and that some had also held private discussions about it with the governor’s office.
“I’m not sure all board members are operating with the same information,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jilian Balow said. “Nor have we had an adequate opportunity to discuss additional guidance from the attorney general.”
“I’m in a quandary about what I can ask,” said Ryan Fuhrman, a board member and seventh-grade science teacher in Sheridan. The board floated the idea of going into executive session to iron out the wrinkles. It voted against that, made public the second opinion, which gave further suggestions on developing performance standards, and carried on with the session.
“Part of the issue is we don’t have good definitions,” Fuhrman said about the performance standards.
Sue Belish, vice-chairwoman of the board, agreed, and said she thinks that’s “one of the things we will need clarity on.”
Clarifying the meaning of certain terminology was part of a list of focal points Sachse presented to the board. The other components included:
n Graduation standards
n Revising some rules as they pertain to standards
n Carving out funds for the board’s work
n Revamp approval and consulting process
n Communicating changes with districts
“I feel like some of those are carts, and some are horses,” board treasurer Max Mickelson said as he suggested a need for adding more organization to the framework. Board member Kathryn Sessions said she’d like to add a business and higher education component to the list because, “We’re not educating children for the workforce.”
Belish said she’s “excited to see how these could help us be more uniform and give more direction,” noting that communication is one thing she “needs to give more thought to.” The new standards are slated to go into effect by 2021, but Belish asked how urgent that deadline is.
“I want to do this in a thoughtful, judicious amount of time,” she said.
The State Board of Education will meet again next Friday via video conference.
