CASPER — The Goshen Irrigation District has been granted a $4 million loan by Wyoming’s State Loan and Investment Board to pay for repairs to an irrigation tunnel that collapsed earlier this year.
The loan comes from the state’s clean water revolving loan fund, is eligible for up to 75 percent principal forgiveness and comes with a 2.5 percent interest rate. It’s been hard-fought. Irrigation district officials submitted the same application this summer but were denied because they were requesting money from a fund they didn’t qualify for.
The money will go toward repaying $4 million the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation lent the district to pay the immediate repair costs on the tunnel this summer.
The damaged tunnel is part of an irrigation system that serves more than 100,000 acres between Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. It collapsed in July, and though according to the Bureau of Reclamation the exact cause has yet to be determined, many have speculated the tunnel being more than a century old combined with an unusually wet spring caused the damage.
The collapse put at risk thousands of acres of farmland reliant on the water the tunnel carries. The tunnel has been repaired well enough to restore water to the irrigation system, and water was turned on again on Aug. 29, reaching all of the water users by Sept. 4.
The irrigation district repaired the tunnel well enough for it to be used the next few seasons, but the work likely won’t hold beyond that. It does, however, give the district some time to work out a solution, and a funding mechanism to fix the tunnel so it’s sound for decades to come.
With the short-term work now mostly paid for, officials have been looking for solutions to the long-term tunnel repairs, which have been estimated to cost tens of millions of dollars. The tunnel collapse has also left irrigation officials wondering about the integrity of two other century-old tunnels in the same system.
The Bureau of Reclamation, which owns the tunnels and leaves the maintenance and operation to irrigation districts, inspected the two other tunnels in the system over the summer after the collapse. Those inspection reports have yet to be finalized, according to bureau spokesman Jay Dallman.
Regardless of the health of those tunnels, irrigation officials have worried that their age makes them vulnerable to another collapse in the future. Already, the $4 million paid for the short-term tunnel fix has left the irrigation districts scrambling to find the money, and has left landowners paying higher taxes for the water they receive. Officials worry the cost for any long-term repair could be severely felt.
One official previously told the Star-Tribune estimates for the ideas so far proposed are around $68 million.
Goshen Irrigation District officials have said they intend to go back to the State Loan and Investment Board to ask for additional money once a long-term repair has been decided on.
