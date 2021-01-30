It’s the Tour de France for mushers. At least that’s how Race Director, Dan Carter, explains the Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race to those unfamiliar with the event. Obviously one is on bicycles and the other is on sleds pulled by dogs. For the bike event, the cyclists are the athletes while, with the Stage Stop, that title goes, literally, to the dogs.
The two events are similar in that they both change race venues each day and athletes compete on consecutive days. However, the Tour de France has the luxury of occurring in the warmth of summer, while the Stage Stop is in the dead of winter.
“The Stage Stop is an iconic race that started in 1996,” Carter said. “We have seven stages, each on a different trail, and with a different host community.” The locations for 2021 are the towns of Alpine, Pinedale, Kemmerer, Big Piney/Marbleton, Lander, Driggs (Idaho), and Teton County.
Carter first appeared on the Stage Stop scene in 1997 when he helped train a team. Since then he has raced six times, served as Chief Timer, and has been Race Director for seven years. Residing now in Indianapolis, Carter is excited to continue as Race Director.
“It keeps me in touch with the sport that I love,” he said. “I can do the planning from anywhere, but I enjoy coming back to Wyoming for the race each year.”
This year’s competition has 24 teams from the U.S. and Canada, including two-time defending champion Anny Malo from Quebec. With the number of teams limited to 25 due to space limitations at many of the staging areas, just getting in can be a prize itself. Those who competed previously have an advantage, and many return year after year.
This year Wyoming is represented by two mushers: Alix Crittenden, from Bondurant, and Gwenn Bogart, from Boulder.
Due to Covid-19 precautions, the ceremonial start in Jackson is canceled this year. While the mushers meet and the dogs go through their pre-race veterinary exam, the traditional non-timed run to kick off the festivities won’t be held this year. That is just one of many Covid-19 precautions in place for the event.
In fact, spectators are encouraged to stay away from all the Stage Stop staging areas. Instead, audiences can follow the race on the event website and on their Facebook page. Carter said there will be daily photos and videos, along with commentary on the day’s event.
The website also shows the trailer for the film “Iconic.” The film can be rented or purchased for those wanting to learn about the event, not only from the perspective of those putting it on, but also to sense what it’s like for the mushers and their dogs.
The mushers for the 2021 event range in age from 16 to 73 with seven women and 17 men. Carter said that range illustrates the sport of mushing isn’t limited by age, although the mushers must also be in good shape. The key is to know how to care for and relate to the dog team. At this level of racing, the dogs are high-caliber athletes.
“The mushers are certainly athletes, too,” Carter said. “In a way they are the dogs’ coach, nutritionist, and care-giver. Some of these mushers are especially skilled in caring for their dogs.”
While many of the mushers have a wealth of knowledge about the health and well-being of their dogs, an entire crew of veterinarians is on hand to help mushers diagnose and treat any canine health issues that need special attention. Such expertise is especially helpful for mushers new to the sport.
Each day, the race is a different route, going on a groomed out-and-back trail that is typically 30 to 35 miles in total length. All routes are on National Forest lands and are part of the trail system groomed through the Wyoming State Parks Trails Program. Each day the race typically takes a dog team two to two and a half hours to complete, although the weather is the unknown factor.
“Any given day the route can become quite challenging,” Carter said. “The weather is the X-factor that can determine how easy or difficult the race will be that day.”
A musher starts the race each day with no more than ten dogs on the tow line at any time. Each musher has a handler to help care for the dogs, with each team allowed a pool of 14 dogs. They can choose which dogs run each day, as long as they are all in the original team of 14 dogs.
The mushers are racing for cash prizes, with awards each day and for the overall combined time at the end of the seven stages. The total purse is $165,000, which is the second largest for sled dog racing, behind the well-known Iditarod in Alaska.
TO LEARN MORE
For more information on the daily schedule, and to follow along each day, visit the event website: wyomingstagestop.org.
