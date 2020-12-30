The City of Laramie landfill will have limited hours on Thursday, Dec. 31, from 9:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. It will be closed Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, and re-open 8 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.
Trash and recycling collections will occur as normal on Thursday, Dec. 31. However, trash and recycling collections that usually are done on Friday will also be collected on Thursday.
For more information, contact the Solid Waste Division at 307-721-5279; visit www.cityoflaramie.org/solidwaste; or download “Laramie Waste and Recycling App.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.