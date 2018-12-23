CHEYENNE – A proposed bill set to hit the Legislature in 2019 would roll back audit requirements for special fire and water districts. The bill would attempt to lessen the financial burden on some of the smaller agencies in the state that comes with hiring an outside auditing agency.
Sen. Eli Bebout, R-Riverton, said he was sponsoring the 2019 bill after he heard from smaller water and sewage districts, as well as fire districts, that the current audit requirements are too much of a financial burden.
While larger organizations might be able to afford a full audit by an outside certified public accountant, Bebout said smaller agencies with limited resources could end up spending a large portion of their overall budget on paying for an outside audit.
“Audits are good, don’t misunderstand me. But when it becomes cost prohibitive and when we’re talking about citizen boards made up of volunteers, it doesn’t make sense,” Bebout said. “This is about putting the trust in the citizens out there.”
The proposed bill would change audit requirements to the previous standard from several years ago, which determined the level of financial analysis needed by a governmental body by how much money was in its operating budget.
For districts where revenues or expenditures were $25,000 or less, the only requirement is an annual report of district revenues, expenses and ending cash balance. The requirements would become more stringent as the level of income or expenses increased, with agencies with $1 million or more in revenues or expenses being required to have an audit conducted by a CPA.
Currently, special water and sewer districts and fire districts, no matter the size of their budgets, are required to have a CPA conduct a full audit of its books, said Rich Cummings, audit manager for the Wyoming Department of Audit.
Bebout said audits don’t always catch nefarious bookkeeping, as proven by multiple examples from larger organizations at the center of embezzlement cases. Instead of overburdening volunteer boards with the same audit requirements as much larger organizations, Bebout said it was better to put the state’s trust in the citizens.
“For these small districts, especially when they have limited resources, and these citizen-run boards, it’s not a burden we should put on them,” Bebout said.
Pat Souza, board president for the Platte County Rural Fire District 2-F, said audits are an important piece of ensuring public confidence that taxpayer dollars are being spent correctly.
For his fire district, Souza said the board has always brought in a bookkeeper to conduct an audit. In its most recent budget, Platte River is set to spend about $328,000, which includes equipment upgrades. And hiring an outside CPA or bookkeeper to come in and help conduct an audit isn’t a significant hit on their bottom line.
But for smaller districts in the state, Souza knows that paying several thousand dollars for a CPA to conduct an audit would be a massive financial hit for them and could limit their ability to provide services.
“The cost (of an audit) might be $1,000 or $2,000. And if an organization has only about a $20,000 budge, that’s a huge portion,” Souza said. “And that’s the money they use to do things like fight fires.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.