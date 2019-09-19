Wyoming top state for child fatalities in wrecks
TORRINGTON (WNE) — Wyoming is in the top five states for child fatality rates in car crashes, according to an analysis from the safety research company Safewise.
At 6.44 deaths per 100,000 children, Wyoming was ahead of New Mexico, the next most-dangerous state at 5.69. The District of Columbia and New Hampshire ranked lowest, with fewer than 0.15 deaths per 100,000 children.
The report, based on crash dat a from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, advocated for proper car seat use to prevent unnecessary fatalities.
“Until your kids are 13, the back seat is the best place for them to sit,” the report said.
Children aged three and under should sit in a rear-facing car seat; children aged four to seven should sit in a forward-facing car seat; and children between the ages of eight and 12 will need a booster seat.
“Troopers are actively working to educate the public on proper placement of child seats and making sure that children are properly secured,” said Sergeant Jeremy Beck of the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
He said the WHP holds education seminars for people to have their car seats inspected. Enforcement is also a priority.
“When they come across children that are in a motor vehicle that possibly could be buckled up incorrectly or the child seat is not secured properly, [troopers] will take it upon themselves that that is fixed,” he said.
California man charged after 241 pounds of pot found in trailer
DOUGLAS (WNE) — A California man was charged Sept. 6 with multiple felony drug charges after a traffic stop on I-25.
Boby James Ferregno, 44, of Newport Beach, California, was driving a white freightliner tractor with a white trailer when another driver made a Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) report.
A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper located the vehicle traveling southbound on I-25 at mile post 148. The trooper observed the tractor and trailer unit cross over the white fog line several times, according to a police affidavit.
A bill of lading was found which stated that the truck was carrying children’s toys but there was no shipping seal on the back door but it was sealed with heavy duty locks. Ferregno stated he was traveling from southern California to Minneapolis, Minnesota, which alerted the trooper as California is the origin of controlled substances and Minneapolis is a known destination for controlled substances, according to the affidavit.
The trooper was assisted by Platte County K9 Unit where the K9 alerted to the odor of narcotics in the trailer, according to the affidavit.
After a search of the trailer, 15 large duffle bags containing raw marijuana, THC oil and THC candies were found. The approximate weights were 241 pounds of raw marijuana was, 496 grams of wax THC, 344 packages of THC gummies and 2,450 THC vape cartridges, according to the affidavit.
Ferregno has been bound over to the Eighth Judicial District Court to stand trial.
Judge rejects plea agreement in assault case
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The plea deal offered in the case where a man allegedly kidnapped, sexually assaulted and beat his then-wife was rejected Tuesday by Laramie County District Court Judge Steven K. Sharpe.
Daniel Doby’s change-of-plea hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, but after Sharpe said he wasn’t willing to go along with the plea agreement, Doby declined to change his plea.
The plea agreement said Doby would only have to give an Alford plea to one count of strangulation and pay a $10,000 fine, with $5,000 suspended. All other charges are to be dismissed by the state, along with a separate case in which Doby allegedly violated a protection order by having contact with the alleged victim, Jennie Bessert.
Doby was arrested July 24, 2017, and charged with kidnapping with inflicting bodily injury, first-degree sexual assault, aggravated assault and battery with a threat and deadly weapon, two counts of applying pressure on the throat or neck, blocking the nose or mouth, interference with an emergency call and domestic battery.
His trial is now scheduled for Dec. 10, and prosecuting attorney Caitlin Harper has taken over the case, since former prosecutor Angela Dougherty died Friday.
Doby’s attorney, Robert T. Moxley, said he remains cautiously optimistic of the possibility of resolving the case, but said he also is not afraid of taking the case to trial.
