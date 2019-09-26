Riverton man arrested in 36-year-old ‘cold case’
RIVERTON (WNE) — A Riverton man was indicted Friday for a murder that occurred 36 years ago in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Willie Moore, 61, appeared in Lander Circuit Court Monday morning to face his extradition.
Erlene Gayle Lee, 58, of Texas, also was arrested on Friday.
After hearing the charge of first-degree murder from Circuit Court Judge Robert B. Denhardt, Moore said, “I didn’t have nothing to do with that.”
According to the Tulsa Police Department cold case file, on Sept. 18, 1983, Anthony Baltes was found deceased inside a motel room in Tulsa, having been tied up and subject to “blunt-force trauma.”
Robbery was the suspected motive. Baltes’s vehicle was discovered near the scene.
Tulsa-area media reports indicate that Baltes was seen leaving a nightclub with a woman in her 20s the night of his death.
The office of Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter filed a press release Friday crediting DNA technology with the identification of the two suspects.
“Anthony Baltes died a horrible death 36 years ago,” Hunter wrote, “but that passage of time doesn’t mean those responsible aren’t going to be held accountable.”
Fremont County Undersheriff Mike Hutchison said Oklahoma authorities have been in touch with his office regarding Moore’s case for roughly two years and that, when Moore was first named as a possible suspect, sheriff’s deputies interviewed him about the case.
After the interview, Moore remained in the area, and Hutchison said there were no challenges involved in the Friday arrest.
Honor Camp escapees still at large
GILLETTE (WNE) — Two inmates who escaped from the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle have yet to be found.
Sources have verified that a 2002 Ford 150 extended-cab work truck was stolen from the city of Newcastle the night of the escape. The tan truck has a white flatbed and tool boxes on the sides with a yellow mini light bar on the roof and unit #71 on the cab on both sides near the doors.
Inmates Jason Green and Robert Simpson were discovered missing from the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle at 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
Green, 48, is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and about 170 pounds with white and gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing brown tortoiseshell eyeglasses. He has no distinguishing scars or tattoos.
He is serving a sentence for larceny and was sentenced in 2015 to three to eight years.
Simpson, 30, is 5-10 and about 165 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He has a scar on the bridge of his nose, on his right forearm and on the left hand. He has a tattoo of a domino and hellcat on his right arm with other tattoos on his chest, abdomen and back.
He is serving a sentence for aggravated burglary with a weapon. He was sentenced in 2012 to five to 15 years.
It is believed that the inmates left the facility with a black Lab mix dog. Simpson was assigned to the Project Love Dog Program prior to his escape.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.