Man killed in crash with bus
RIVERTON (WNE) — An Arapahoe man died Tuesday night after driving his vehicle into the back of a school bus south of Riverton, officials said Wednesday.
No one else was seriously injured in the crash, but there were students on the bus, eight of whom suffered minor injuries, as did their driver, according to reports.
All were treated and released from local hospitals Tuesday evening.
The man who rear-ended the bus, Merlin George Black, 44, of Arapahoe, was pronounced dead at about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday after being transported to a local hospital, according to reports.
Couple sentenced for selling land they didn’t own
EVANSTON (WNE) — A married couple has been ordered to pay nearly $10,000 in restitution to an Evanston woman after the woman paid them a down payment toward construction of a home on property that did not actually belong to the couple.
Robert and Mary Clark appeared separately in Third District Court on Tuesday, Sept. 10, for change of plea hearings and sentencing in the case.
The Clarks were charged in May after the victim in the case, Terry Brooks, met with Evanston Police Detective Jake Williams about payments she had made to Robert Clark.
