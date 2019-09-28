Scammers target Campbell County in wake of ransomware attack
GILLETTE (WNE) — As Campbell County Health works to restore its computer systems after last week’s ransomware attack, it’s dealing with another problem: scammers.
According to a press release, CCH has received reports that some residents have received phone calls claiming to be from CCH offering to help restore their patient portals or asking for health information.
These calls are not originating from CCH.
Do not provide any personal information to an individual or business that you don’t know. The only calls originating from CCH are from Powder River Surgery Center and the Campbell County Memorial Hospital Surgery Department.
Convicted murderer charged in inmate stabbing
TORRINGTON (WNE) — A convicted murderer and Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution inmate has been charged with a pair of felony counts after allegedly stabbing another inmate in the head and neck with a homemade knife on Sept. 10.
Laziur Stephen Hanway, Jr. went before Eighth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Nate Hibben for an initial hearing on Sept. 20 after being booked into the Goshen County Detention Center.
Hanway is charged with attempted murder in the first degree, which carries a maximum life sentence and a $10,000 fine, and aggravated assault and battery, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Hibben set Hanway’s bond at $1,000,000 cash, but it’s purely procedural as Hanway is serving a life sentence after being convicted on two second degree murder charges in Fremont County in 2013.
The victim, Christopher Edrington, remains in critical condition.
According to the Affidavit of Probable Cause in Hanway’s case, filed by Torrington Police Department Sgt. Patrick Connelly, the assault was captured on the prison’s video security system. Connelly described the weapon used by Hanway as “ a straightened piece of cylindrical metal, possibly a section of chain link fence which was wrapped with tape and cloth to make a handle and ground to a point at the end.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.