Pedro Mountain Fire tops 20,000 acres
RAWLINS (WNE) — A plan to allow evacuated residents near the Pedro Mountain Fire to return had not been finalized, according to Tuesday morning fire update.
The Pedro Mountain Fire has now consumed seven structures and 20,830 acres of public and private land since it started on Aug. 24.
This fire is now 37 percent contained.
The fire began with a lightning strike and remains in the mostly mountainous terrain of the Pedro Mountains of Carbon County. It is on the east side of the Pathfinder Reservoir and west of County Road 291 southwest of Alcova and north of Leo.
According to the government fire report website, “Operations will continue to center on structure protection. The fire is still (being allowed to) consume unburned islands (within the burned area) and is continuing to back down the drainages on the west side of the fire. All activity continues to occur within containment lines. Reduced fire activity is expected as the fire consumes available fuel.”
The size of the fire crew and the amount of equipment committed to this fire are being reduced.
This latest posting listed seven structures as lost with no details given. No information as to fire losses was available from the County Fire Warden by press time.
Man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A Cheyenne man wanted in a near-fatal stabbing is now in police custody after police were notified of his sighting at 10:20 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of West College Drive.
Joseph Sena, 27, was arrested without incident by Cheyenne police. He was taken into custody on multiple warrants, including attempted first-degree murder, burglary, aggravated assault, simple battery and property destruction.
Sena was wanted by both the Cheyenne Police Department and the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department.
According to previous reporting, in January, the victim, Jesus Franco, was getting out of his car after having dinner with his girlfriend and her children. As he was getting out of the car, he was approached by two men, Sena and Isaac Garcia, brandishing knives.
Sena and Garcia cornered Franco in an alleyway behind his home and stabbed him multiple times. Franco’s girlfriend and an additional witness confirmed the events to law enforcement, according to previous reporting.
The two fled the scene after the stabbing.
Franco told officers he believed he was attacked because he was previously intimate with Sena’s then- girlfriend.
Firefighters contain 350-acre fire near Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — Sweetwater County Fire Warden Mike Bournazian told the Sweetwater County Commission on Tuesday morning that the Current Fire south of Rock Springs is under control, and that mop-up and hot spot operations are underway.
The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the Current Creek area. Officials determined that the fire was started by lightning. Bournazian said the blaze was on an isolated, hard to reach ridge in a stand of junipers. He explained that junipers hold heat from lightning, and a fire can start days after strikes hit. He said firefighters were aware of lightning strikes in the area on Thursday.
Initial responders Sunday included Rock Springs BLM, Ashley National Forest, Sweetwater County Fire Department and numerous federally-contracted air resources. Bournazian told commissioners that 100 personnel are working the fire area, and that it burned between 350-400 acres, some of which was on private property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.