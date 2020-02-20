CHEYENNE – Calling her a western fighter and gritty Wyoming champion, Sens. Mike Enzi and John Barrasso, both R-Wyo., announced Tuesday their support for Cynthia Lummis in the race for U.S. Senate.
“I served in the Wyoming House of Representatives with Cynthia Lummis. She was effective. I served in the Wyoming Senate with her. She was a leader and a successful legislator,” Enzi said in a news release. “When I came to the U.S. Senate, she became a world-renowned state treasurer, another area of expertise. Then she successfully ran for our lone seat in Congress. She was a formidable campaigner.
