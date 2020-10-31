I wade tentatively into the water. The river’s bottom is mostly mud, making my footing tentative. It is slick; bentonite muck that is “slicker than snot on a marble floor,” or however the saying goes. I carry a large dip net, hoping to find critters to scoop up to identify — and then let go. Northern leopard frogs are my main focus, but I’m looking for anything that moves.
The river is shallow and sluggish since it is late in the summer. Instead of fancy waders, I wear sneakers and shorts since the water is plenty warm and the sun is shining intensely.
In my work as a wildlife biologist, I started out years ago studying elk, one of the most magnificent creatures in these parts. They still give me pause whenever I cross paths with them. I am in awe of their grace and stately bearing. I studied elk ages ago for my Master’s thesis work and then also completed some elk research projects after that.
Through the years since then, I’ve become more of a wildlife generalist in that I look for and document pretty much anything that moves.
I’ve not had a lot of opportunity to focus on amphibians and reptiles — called herptiles. This summer, while not my only focus, I spent many hours searching for frogs, toads, snakes and lizards.
I’ve waded ponds, inspected rocky outcrops, and pawed through mud holes in my quest. I’ve dug into mounds, hoping to find a critter hanging out avoiding the sun and, as I was doing on this fine morning, I’ve taken a dip net to the water, trying to catch whatever I might find.
While I am watching my footing and peering into to the water, alert to any movement, that is not the case with my assistant. Dobby, my one year old Australian shepherd, is going crazy. My last two Australian shepherds avoided water except, possibly on a hot day they’d wade into the water. In contrast, Dobby jumps in with glee. Watching him is the embodiment of pure joy. Be it a mud hole, a lake, stream, or, as in this case, a river, he must get wet.
I pause and watch him. He jumps in the water and, when it gets too deep, paddles around. When he gets back on shore, he runs laps on the bank and throws himself into the sand to dry off, or at least that is what I assume he’s doing. He is in heaven. Then he spots an object floating in the water and swims out to get it. He brings it to me; it’s a child’s shoe — a tiny plastic Croc sandal.
Eventually he comes to check me out as I move through the water, likely wondering why I’m going so slow. Then I spot something and dart at it with my net. Instead of some amphibian it is a dead and partially desiccated crawdad. It measures about five inches long, which is big by Wyoming standards.
Other than that, I come up empty. No frogs. I head upriver to a marsh I noted a few weeks earlier, thinking it might be prime for frog dipping.
The water is stagnant with algae on the top. Being a bit concerned for my dog encountering algae that might be harmful to him, I opt to be quick.
The mud here is particularly deep and slick. That’s when I did what I was hoping to avoid. My feet come out from under me and I plop into the muck on my backside. Dobby, of course, thinks I want to play. He jumps and prances around me, going for my hat and thinking it might be a game of keep-away.
It took some slipping and sliding to regain my footing and, by then, my legs were plenty muddy. I laughed as Dobby continued to prance about, still relishing the game.
While I came up empty that morning, I’ve had some decent luck in finding reptiles through the summer. This area in southwest Wyoming is teeming with sagebrush lizards. Catching one is no easy feat, but I eventually succeeded to get a photo and let the little guy go.
Horned toads are also common. Catching them brings me back to my childhood when we’d catch them on the prairie just blocks from my home near the edge of Casper.
For me, the big prize was when I found a new-to-me species: the midget faded rattlesnake. This smaller cousin to the prairie rattler should be given a wide berth and I was glad to do so, but I was excited to find one. As luck would have it, I saw the snake while Dobby was safely contained in the cab of my truck. I was thrilled to spot a critter I’d never seen before. That doesn’t happen very often after so many years working in the field.
