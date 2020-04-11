It was a fracas, sage grouse style. The confrontation began with two male grouse facing each other, their beaks partially open. It was a sage grouse stare-down snarl.
A minute earlier the two grouse were strutting their stuff along with ten other male grouse. The birds were all puffed up, tail feathers splayed and chests pushed up in the air. Two baseball-sized yellow sacs occasionally poked through their white chest feathers. When that happened, the bright white neck ruff rose up, nearly engulfing the grouse’s head. Next the bird’s posture resembled a rooster about to crow except instead of letting out a cock-a-doodle-doo, the yellow sacs deflated, creating a “bloop-bloop, bloop-bloop” sound.
Mingled among the males, four non-descript brown and white hens pecked the ground and seemed completely unimpressed by all the hoopla. Apparently the males’ goal was to intimidate all the other guys since the gals seemed totally nonchalant.
In my work as a wildlife biologist I’ve witnessed this amusing ritual every spring for a couple decades. As is the case with fellow biologists across the state, I frantically dash from sage grouse lek to sage grouse lek to get counts. Leks are where grouse gather year after year during the breeding season. Counting the males each year – three separate times at every lek – helps track population numbers. The survey window is just five weeks long beginning on April 1. Snowstorms undoubtedly interfere with the timing, making biologists a bit anxious all month, even in a normal year.
Obviously this year is not normal at all. Still, in spite of all the tragedy engulfing the human world the natural world ticks on in normal fashion.
Counting grouse allows for easy social distancing. The areas I visit are probably at least 10 miles from the nearest human.
On this first outing of my 2020 field season, it provided much-needed personal therapy. To go out and do something normal was remarkably helpful for my personal well-being. I needed something normal in this abnormal world.
This early in the season, the prairie is waking up. The sage-grouse strut before many other birds even arrive from their wintering grounds. As I watched the grouse, meadowlarks trilled and horned larks flitted about; two other birds that return early.
As is my style, I camped out the night before to be on the project site at the crack of dawn. Not only do grouse strut early in the season, they are very early risers. They rouse before first light, do their strutting for maybe two hours, and then hang out in the sagebrush until the next morning when they do it all again. That means biologists getting their counts must also get out early and attempt to get as much done as possible in that brief survey window.
On this outing I had a special treat: the super Pink Moon. The full moon in April is named after pink flowers just starting to poke out of the ground. This one is also a super moon – meaning it is at the closest point in its orbit to earth. This super moon appears particularly bright and large since it is the closest full moon to the earth for the entire year.
While I enjoy full moons, camping under that bright light can be challenging. It’s Mother Nature’s nightlight and can practically turn night into day.
At first light, I roused and quickly brewed my coffee. The first tentative tweets from songbirds signaled the start of a new day.
About a half hour before sunrise, I began my route, looking for new leks as I headed for the one known lek I needed to count that morning. The full moon remained in the western sky, but dropped to the horizon surprisingly fast. It was like a magical symphony of coordination when the moon hit the horizon in the west at exactly the same time as the sun came over the horizon to the east. Such timing filled me with awe.
After the grouse headed into the dense sagebrush and the survey window ended for the day, I wandered about on foot for a good dose of outdoor therapy.
Given the early season, I was surprised and tickled to hear croaking boreal chorus frogs along a creek. These frogs, common in the Laramie Basin, are very vocal but are incredibly difficult to spot. The loud call is out of proportion to the size of the adult frog, which is no bigger than a human thumb. Their sounds are a sure sign of spring.
Sage grouse strutting, meadowlarks singing and chorus frogs croaking; this is all normal. In a world that is now anything but that, going out in the field is wonderful therapy.
