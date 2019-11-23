CHEYENNE — The Laramie County Community College Recreation and Athletics Center could be renovated in the coming years, as Gov. Mark Gordon’s budget proposal for the 2021-22 biennium appropriates $18 million to upgrade the facility.
Gordon’s proposal, which was released Monday, would allow LCCC officials to move forward with its construction plans, which have sat on the shelf since voters rejected a $29.5 million bond in 2017 that would have funded the renovation.
Through the renovation, the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems would be upgraded within the facility. The renovation would also bring an enhanced fitness area and new climbing wall to the recreation center.
In an interview with the Tribune Eagle, LCCC President Joe Schaffer said renovating the facility would be a pragmatic step forward.
“That’s one of the oldest buildings on campus, and yet it’s probably one of the most heavily used,” Schaffer said. “So the capacity and just some of the issues with the facilities, it’s kind of a deferred maintenance nightmare right now.”
Schaffer recalled a time when the college got a new dryer for its intramural sports. To generate the electrical capacity to run the dryer inside the current facility, LCCC officials had to unplug all the hand dryers inside the facility’s bathrooms.
“It’s a good example of just how poorly the infrastructure is designed to accommodate the use and the needs of it today,” Schaffer said.
The renovation would also allow LCCC to host more regional competitions, as its current gymnasium doesn’t meet NJCAA height requirements. The space for a competition court would be moved to the facility’s multi-purpose room, allowing LCCC to host more tournaments.
Rick Johnson, LCCC vice president of administration and finance, said the renovation was planned with everyone who uses the center in mind.
“The whole campus community, even the broad Cheyenne and Laramie County community, come in and use the facilities during open hours,” Johnson said.
Under existing construction plans, the facility’s pool would be removed through the renovation. Johnson said an add-in for the current pool likely wouldn’t fit within the construction budget.
“Our current pool is on its last legs,” Johnson said. “To keep our current pool going, at some point out in the future, it was going to take a very significant investment.”
Schaffer said if the Legislature approves the funding, he and other LCCC officials will have another conversation about the pool and how it fits into the college’s needs.
“If we’re successful in securing the state funds, we’ll revisit whether or not there’s a space for an aquatics component to the RAC in the future,” Schaffer said. “I’ve committed to reexamining whether or not a pool or aquatic should be part of that design when we get there.”
Under Gordon’s proposal, the $18 million appropriation would be split evenly, with the state paying $9 million and LCCC gathering the remaining half through fees, donations and other funds.
“We will do private fundraising, but we will absolutely not go out to the taxpayers to support this,” Schaffer said. “This will be supported through private gifts and through our own internal revenue structures.”
The renovation outlined in the governor’s budget is the same one that voters refused to fund during a bond election in 2017, Johnson said, though the price of the renovation has jumped from $14.1 million to $18 million.
“When you apply that cost escalation over time, you realize that what you could build for $14 million three years ago, you can’t build two years from now,” Johnson said. “There’s (been) a lot of construction cost escalation in the marketplace over the last few years.”
The governor’s proposal is just the beginning of the budget process. In order for LCCC to actually move forward with construction, the $18 million appropriation will have to be approved by the Legislature during its budget session next year.
Johnson said if the Legislature approves the funds, the college would move forward with its plans as soon as it gathers the $9 million it’s on the hook for.
“The earliest that I could foresee us starting construction, if the Legislature approves this in March of 2020, would be late summer of 2021,” Johnson said.
The Legislature’s budget session that will decide the renovation’s fate begins Feb. 10.
Tom Coulter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. He can be reached at tcoulter@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3124. Follow him on Twitter at @tomcoulter_.
