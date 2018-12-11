RAWLINS – A Rawlins Elementary School student was apprehended by local authorities on Tuesday after bringing a handgun to campus.
No shots were fired and no one was hurt. The caliber of the weapon was not reported.
Carbon County School District No. 1 Superintendent Mike Hamel said the student, whose name and age weren’t released due to precautions regarding a minor, was showing the firearm to a classmate outside of a school building prior to 8 a.m., before school was in session.
Upon showing the fellow classmate the weapon, Hamel said the classmate advised the student who was carrying the handgun to bring it to a playground aid. Subsequently, both students did bring the weapon to a school supervisor’s attention and the authorities were notified.
According to a Rawlins Police Department press release, authorities received the incoming report at 8:01 a.m. and that “officers responded immediately to the school which had been placed on lockdown by school staff.”
Because classes weren’t yet in session, Hamel said the few students already inside the building were closely supervised by adults, while no one was allowed through the school’s buzz-in system. Meanwhile, the student who brought the weapon was immediately taken to the office.
Hamel estimated the lockdown to be between 50 minutes to an hour. Once the lockdown was lifted, normal school activities resumed, according to a CCSD1 press release.
Once authorities arrived, Hamel said the student was questioned. Law enforcement left between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.
As to where and how the student managed to obtain possession of the firearm hasn’t been confirmed by the Rawlins Times. RPD Lt. Richard Hooper did say, however, that the student did not have malicious intent.
“The student wasn’t threatening anyone,” he told the Times Tuesday afternoon.
Although Hamel declined comment on the details of disciplinary action for the student, he did highlight the safety precautions taken by the staff.
“Our concern will always be for the safety for all of our students, as well as the kid who brought the gun to school,” Hamel said. “You never like to see this happen, but it was handled as well as it could have been handled.”
The Times awaits further details on the matter, while the RPD said investigators are working in cooperation with all agencies involved to resolve the incident.
