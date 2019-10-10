Wyoming State Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, speaks during the Quebec 01 State Historic Site Dedication on Saturday, Oct. 5, in Chugwater. Wyoming’s newest state historic site, the only accessible Peacekeeper Missile Alert Facility left in the world, has been open for tours to the public since Aug. 13. Also pictured are USAF Lt. Col. Justin McMillan, center, and Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanon.