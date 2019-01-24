CHEYENNE – A public records bill produced so much consternation among state officials Tuesday that a special meeting has been called to allow substantial changes to be made to the proposal.
The Senate Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee delayed the vote Tuesday night on Senate File 57. A special meeting will take place Thursday after the Senate adjourns for the day.
SF 57, which was produced during the interim session, would give state and local agencies seven days to respond to a public records request, and another 10 days to produce the records. It would make it a felony to knowingly or intentionally violate the law and included a maximum sentence of one year and one day in jail and a fee of $1,000. Negligently ignoring the law would be a misdemeanor, with a maximum of six months in jail and a $750 fine.
Government groups focused on the burden on governmental agencies small and large to produce scores of documents in a timely manner. But of even more concern was the inclusion of penalties for violations of the law. Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, said he shared those concerns about felony charges for state employees and would be a no vote if the penalty provisions remained in the bill.
Any work done before Thursday night on SF 57 will most likely center around recommendations made by the Wyoming Liberty Group during testimony. The group suggested extending the timeline for when a record had to be produced, took away any jail time for violations, limited it to a maximum $750 penalty, and created a mediation process for disputes over records requests.
Committee member Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, is a member of that group, and supported using the recommendations as a template for revisions.
Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, said the committee should layover SF 57 to allow for more work to be done during the interim. She didn’t want the desire to do something on transparency to lead the committee to pass a bill that was ill advised and poorly conceived in a span of less than 48 hours.
Chairman Bill Landen, R-Casper, said the committee would work today to try and produce the revised proposal by Thursday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.