CHEYENNE – The public will not be allowed into the Capitol for the Wyoming Legislature’s two-day special session starting Friday, which will include some lawmakers attending in person and others participating virtually.
While media members initially appeared to be among those barred from attending, a plan is now in the works that would allow some journalists into the Capitol with strict restrictions on where they could go.
The executive order issued Thursday by Gov. Mark Gordon originally prohibited all members of the public, including journalists, from attending the session in person, a spokesman for the governor said Friday.
However, when reached by a reporter Friday afternoon, House Speaker Steve Harshman, R-Casper, said the door is still open for select media members to go to the Capitol.
“I think we’re going to figure out something for the media,” Harshman said. “Whether with photographers, or you open up the press room down there, something like that.”
The Wyoming Press Association sent a letter Thursday night to Harshman and Senate President Drew Perkins, R-Casper, advocating for media access to the Capitol for the special session. In a response sent Friday afternoon, Matt Obrecht, director of the state’s Legislative Service Office, said staff was working on a plan to let media inside.
“Journalists would be split between House and Senate to maintain social distancing,” Obrecht wrote. “There would also be an interview area of the Capitol Complex where social distancing could be maintained, but where members (of the Legislature) could provide live interviews.”
State officials should have a more definitive plan Monday, Obrecht wrote. Regardless of who’s let in, those attending at the Capitol will be expected to follow social distancing of six feet, as well as other guidelines outlined by the Wyoming Department of Health.
The entire session will be conducted virtually via the online videoconferencing platform Zoom, meaning some lawmakers at the Capitol could work in other conference rooms if the Senate or House floor is too crowded.
“We’re going to conduct it via Zoom anyway, so even if you’re spread around the Capitol or spread around Wyoming, it’s going to be the same,” Harshman said. “Nobody is going to go to the podium in the House of Representatives to talk.”
While Harshman and Perkins plan to attend in person to sign bills, the exact number of lawmakers coming to Cheyenne remains unclear. Legislative staff was taking a poll Friday to determine lawmakers’ plans, though those results were not available by press time.
While everyone at the Capitol will have to follow social distancing guidelines, Harshman was unsure whether every lawmaker who shows up will be wearing a protective mask.
“I think it’s up to individual members,” he added.
A couple local lawmakers have already committed to attending in person. Rep. Sue Wilson, R-Cheyenne, said she will be wearing a mask at the Capitol.
“I feel like I should wear one to set a good example as the chairman of the (House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee),” Wilson said.
During the special session – which could be the first of several in coming months – state lawmakers will focus on distributing part of Wyoming’s $1.25 billion share of funding in the federal coronavirus relief bill. Among other things, programs in the proposed legislation would provide loans and grants to Wyoming businesses, bolster some health-care facilities and offer relief to landlords to stave off evictions.
Lawmakers on the Management Council, which is composed of leadership from both parties and chambers, met virtually Friday morning to adopt rules for the special session.
With the session slated for just two days, members of the council approved a rule change to allow multiple readings of bills in the same day. During normal legislative sessions, bills must receive votes on three separate days.
The legislation up for consideration during the session will be treated much like the Legislature’s budget bills. “Mirror bills” will go through both chambers, and some restrictions will be in place on when amendments can be brought. Any differences between the two bills would then be hashed out in a joint conference committee, composed of both House and Senate members.
While the general public will not be allowed to enter the Capitol during the special session, the House speaker was hopeful people will be inclined to engage remotely. The YouTube streams of recent Management Council meetings have drawn hundreds of viewers, far more than Harshman has seen in past meetings.
“You could have thousands tune into this session,” Harshman said. “You never know, but there’s an upside and a downside to all of this.”
Bruce Moats, a local public access attorney who has represented many news outlets, including the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, said prohibiting the public makes it crucial for reporters to attend, especially given the historic process of holding the session via video.
“It’s for the public good that the public is excluded, but that makes it even more important that the news media be allowed to be there, since they are, as the state Supreme Court said, the eyes and ears of the people,” Moats said.
The special session starting Friday may not be the only held in coming months. With oil prices in the tank and Wyoming’s revenue streams in jeopardy, state lawmakers have repeatedly mentioned the likelihood of at least one more special session being held after this one.
For those in the public who are interested in watching the proceedings that begin at 8 a.m. Friday, a livestream will be available at www.wyoleg.gov.
Legislation planned for consideration on Friday would create three programs that would be run through the Wyoming Business Council. Under the bill as amended, the programs would begin with about $250 million coming from Wyoming’s share of the omnibus federal COVID-19 relief bill passed in March. The idea was first brought by Gordon’s administration during the Legislature’s Management Council meeting last week.
The first part of the bill would establish the Wyoming Business Interruption Stipend Program, which would be open to independent, Wyoming-based businesses with 50 employees or less.
Initially, only businesses that missed out on the federal Paycheck Protection Program were eligible for the grants, which would range from $15,000 to $50,000. But lawmakers ultimately voted to make the program open to businesses that met the other requirements, with priority still being given to those that missed out on federal relief.
In Wyoming, demand among businesses for financial aid has far outweighed what was offered by the Paycheck Protection Program. In the initial 10 days of the federal program, more than 7,600 loans were authorized in the state before preliminary funds dried up.
“I think the demand for that shows the scale of need in Wyoming and nationally,” Renny Mackay, the governor’s policy director, told the Joint Minerals, Business and Economic Development Interim Committee.
The largest portion of funding in the bill – $175 million – would establish a loan program open to businesses with 100 employees or less.
Getting the program off the ground, however, could be an issue. Josh Dorrell, CEO of the Wyoming Business Council, told the committee that the administrative burden of a loan program could be tough for his office.
“It may require us to bring on some temporary additional staff … and to look at other agencies to bring in,” Dorrell said. “We would prefer something that’s as simple as possible.”
Others questioned how much interest there would be in a potential loan program. State Auditor Kristi Racines, who has chaired the governor’s business-focused COVID-19 task force, said businesses have shown little interest in taking on added debt.
“I know this loan contemplates being forgivable, but that may not help if you’re not sure whether you’re going to exist or not,” Racines said.
Lawmakers nearly amended the loan program to make it a grant program, as well, but the amendment to do so failed by a 7-6 vote. Rep. Shelly Duncan, R-Lingle, who voted against the amendment, noted the loan program could be tweaked to reduce the risk for small business owners who might be hesitant to apply.
“At first, I thought about just the grant (program), but the more I’m thinking on the loan part, we should just be concentrating on the forgiveness part so much more rather than the actual loan,” Duncan said. “It ends up being a grant somewhat, because it ends up being what the PPP is.”
Under the program, loans would be capped at $300,000 per business, with a 1% annual interest rate. The term of the loan would be 10 years, with no payment due in the first two years after distribution.
The third prong of the legislation would establish another grant program to reimburse businesses for health-related expenses, such as personal protection equipment and cleaning supplies. Individual reimbursements under that program were amended to be capped at $500,000.
Several people testified remotely before the committee. Representing industries ranging from mining to horse racing to breweries, they reflected the across-the-board impact of the virus on the state’s economy.
During testimony, Britney Wallesch, executive director of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network, asked the committee to consider including nonprofits among the businesses eligible for the programs, which would expire at the end of the year.
However, an amendment brought by Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, to make the state’s nonprofits eligible failed by a close vote.
After working on amendments, lawmakers took no final action on the bill Thursday. Instead, they’ll finalize it for the special session during their committee meeting Monday.
